Automotive Grille Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Passenger Car Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive grille market size is expected to grow by USD 15.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.87% as per the latest market research report by Technavio. 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive grille in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. Improving economic conditions and other socio-economic factors, such as low-cost labor, growing automotive manufacturing plants, and changing consumer preferences toward vehicles will facilitate the automotive grille market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Grille Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Grille Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report

Automotive Grille Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive grille market by Vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) & Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive grille market in the passenger car segment will be significant for revenue generation. In-vehicle with automotive active grille shutters, automotive grilles are the default component. With the increasing adoption of automotive active grille shutters in passenger cars, the global automotive grille market is expected to have consistent growth during the forecast years.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Automotive Grille Market: Drivers

Increasing automotive sales to drive growth

The key factor driving the global automotive grille market growth is the increasing automotive sales. The growth in emerging markets, in step with ongoing automotive grilleization and global trade activity, especially in Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) has been vigorous. China's massive fiscal stimulus packages in recent years made it the leader among emerging markets. The automotive industry in India also is dynamic in nature and is rapidly growing. As a result, many automakers are entering the market to tap the massive potential presented by the country. The economic growth in BRIC nations has propelled growth rates in the automotive industry. In addition to emerging countries, developed countries like the US, Germany, and Japan are also witnessing significant growth in automotive sales. Improving economic conditions and increasing demand for automobiles are expected to positively impact the global automotive grille market during the forecast period.

Automotive Grille Market: Challenges

Availability of cars without grilles to impede the market growth

The key challenges to the global automotive grille market growth are the availability of cars without grilles. Electric vehicles like Tesla Model S and Tesla Model 3 are manufactured without a grille because their use is redundant. Apart from electric vehicles, there are internal combustion engine cars that are available without grilles. For instance, most Porsche cars have a rear engine and rear-wheel-drive that only have air vents for cooling the engine and not the grille. The automotive grille is considered the face of a vehicle and adds to its exterior aesthetics. However, vehicles without automotive grilles are gaining increased acceptance in the market. This would be a challenge for the global automotive grille market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Related Reports:

  • The automotive vacuumless braking market share is expected to increase by USD 2.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57%. Download a free sample now!

  • The automotive steering knuckle market share is expected to increase by USD 8.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Grille Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.71

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aeroworks Performance, Batz Group, Brainerd Industries Inc., Dorman Products Inc., DV8 Offroad, FALTEC Co. Ltd., FF INDIA, Hangzhou Yiyang Auto Parts Co. Ltd., HBPO GmbH, LACKS ENTERPRISES INC., Magna International Inc., COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Putco Inc., ROUSH ENTERPRISES INC., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Samshin Chemical Co. Ltd., SRG Global Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., T-Rex Truck Products Inc, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE

  • 10.4 FALTEC Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Magna International Inc.

  • 10.7 Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Samshin Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 SRG Global Inc.

  • 10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 T-Rex Truck Products Inc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-grille-market---51-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-passenger-car-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301521144.html

SOURCE Technavio

