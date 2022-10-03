U.S. markets closed

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market: USD 1.76 Bn decremental growth expected between 2021 and 2026

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Halogen Headlights Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive halogen headlights market between 2021 and 2026 is USD -1.76 bn. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by vendors, the average life of auto components, replacement rate, and new vehicle sales among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The market is driven by the lower cost benefits of halogen headlights over other headlight types. Halogen headlights are both cost-effective and long-lasting. A typical halogen headlight bulb has an over 100-hour work life, and its replacement cost is just $15-$30, which is significantly lower than LEDs, that cost around $100. They also consume less space than others, which makes them ideal for entry-level cars. Many such benefits are driving the demand for halogen headlamps, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The growing demand for automobiles in emerging economies will also boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing popularity of LED and laser headlights will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Autolite (India) Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., JB Industries, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, RAJ ENTERPRISES, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sunway Autoparts, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., TA YIH INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Tungsram Operations Kft., Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Competitive Analysis

The global automotive halogen headlights market is fragmented due to the presence of well-diversified global and regional vendors. The competition among the vendors with respect to quality, size, and performance is intense in the market. Investments in developing innovative designs in terms of size and weight are expected to continue during the forecast period. The introduction of dual-beam bulb technology in the market is expected to intensify the competition among the existing automotive halogen headlight vendors. These factors would benefit customers extensively in terms of cost as well as performance.

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive halogen headlights market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is classified into segments such as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

  • By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Discover potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of -4.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD -1.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-4.27

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

The Middle East and Africa at 2%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Autolite (India) Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., JB Industries, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, RAJ ENTERPRISES, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sunway Autoparts, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., TA YIH INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Tungsram Operations Kft., Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.4 Hyundai Motor Co.

  • 10.5 Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.7 OSRAM GmbH

  • 10.8 TA YIH INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Tungsram Operations Kft.

  • 10.10 Valeo SA

  • 10.11 Varroc Engineering Ltd.

  • 10.12 ZKW Group GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-halogen-headlights-market-usd-1-76-bn-decremental-growth-expected-between-2021-and-2026--301636742.html

SOURCE Technavio

