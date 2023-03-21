Automotive Head Up Display Market Size to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

The rise in demand for EV and high-end luxury and mid-size cars with cutting-edge safety features like head-up displays, ability of automotive head up display devices to provide the driver with a variety of information regarding the status of their vehicles, the introduction of stricter government safety regulations, and technological advancements drive the growth of the global automotive head up display market.

Portland, OR, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive head up display market generated $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Automotive HUD Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1 Billion Market Size in 2031 $10.4 Billion CAGR 26.7% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered HUD Type, Technology, Car Type, Sales Channel, and Region The rise in demand for EV and high-end luxury and mid-size cars with cutting-edge safety features like head-up displays Ability of automotive head up display devices to provide the driver with a variety of information regarding the status of their vehicles The introduction of stricter government safety regulations Technological advancements Increase in urbanization Rise in income levels Opportunities Emergence of augmented reality (AR) head-up displays Leading players in the automotive head up display market prioritize R&D operations to produce innovative products Restraints High costs and a lack of awareness among consumers in underdeveloped countries

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the automotive head up display market due to lower sales of vehicles.

Several OEMs had to delay or cease production due to manpower shortages, high raw material prices, and supply chain disruption.

However, as the economy began to recover, demand for cars and their production rose in countries such as the U.S., China, India, and others.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive head up display market based on HUD type, technology, car type, sales channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on HUD type, the windshield HUD segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global automotive head up display market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The combiner segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of technology, the conventional HUD segment captured the largest market share of nearly 90% of the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail in 2031. However, the augmented reality HUD segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 28.4% through 2031.

In terms of car type, the high-end cars segment captured the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the mid-segment cars segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 27.6% through 2031. The report also studies the economy cars segment.

In terms of sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment captured the largest market share of three-fourths of the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 27.1% through 2031. The report also studies the economy cars segment.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global automotive head up display market analyzed in the research include Continental AG, Valeo, HUDWAY, LLC, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION, Visteon Corporation, UniMax Electronics Inc., FIC Group, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and MicroVision.

The report analyzes these key players of the global automotive head up display market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

