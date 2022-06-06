U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

Automotive Headliner (OE) Market is estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

An increase in vehicle manufacturing across China is expected to drive the global automotive headliner (OE) market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of the global automotive headliner market stood at US$ 12.77 Bn in 2021. The market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global automotive headliner (OE) market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 19.83 Bn by 2031. The automotive headliner industry is being driven by changing lifestyles, rising desire for practical, simple, and upscale interiors, and rising disposable income in developing countries. The global automotive headliner (OE) market is expected to be driven by rising demand for noise-proof interiors, increasing demand for innovative headliners in premium vehicles segment. Besides, government mandates for vehicle lightweight and safety standards during the forecast period.

The term "automotive headliner" refers to the interior of a vehicle's roof. The need for interior aesthetics has been steadily increasing in the vehicle segment. As a result, manufacturers have been working hard to create interiors that are both pleasant and ergonomic. OEMs are constantly inventing new types of headliners with built-in slots for air vents and audio systems to meet the growing demand for cabin convenience and comfort amongst customers. Automobile roof upholstery headliners are benefiting from these developments.

In order to improve the consumer experience, automakers are experimenting with supplemental features such as 3D laminated glass, augmented technologies, sensors, as well as cutting-edge materials. In order to diversify their revenue sources, manufacturers are experimenting with new materials such as perforated vinyl and composite material for automotive headliners

Cushions and textiles are used to make car headliners because they have excellent vibration and sound absorption characteristics. Additionally, they protect car passengers from injuries caused by direct collision on a vehicle in the event of an accident. Fabric presently accounts for a large portion of the automotive headliner (OE) industry. In premium automobiles, materials such as Miko, Alcantara, and leather are used to laminate headliners.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39719

Key Findings of Market Report

  • In developing countries, rising per capita income, as well as increasing disposable income, have spurred demand for high-end and luxury vehicles. In the near future, this is expected to increase demand for automobile headliners. Due to their attractive look, design, and style, headliners are preferred by the most of the luxury automobile buyers. People's changing lifestyles are contributing to advancements in car leather upholstery to improve vehicle interiors.

  • The thermoplastic segment dominated the headliner substrate market in 2021, accounting for nearly 59.10 % of the global market. The demand for thermoplastics is likely to be fuelled by a rise in demand for lightweight interiors. Polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyurethane-type thermoplastics make up about 66% of all high-performance polymers used in cars. In both passenger and commercial cars, the usage of thermoplastics is common. Manufacturers are constantly innovating in recyclable automotive headliner and method of manufacture.

  • Based on material type, the fabric category held a considerable proportion of the global market in 2021, accounting for 39.45%. During the forecast timeline, the category is expected to maintain its market position and rise at a CAGR of more than 4.57 %. Fabric is commonly used as a laminating substance for headliners. Stain-resistant carpets with moisture-proof and anti-static qualities are known as high-performance textiles and are best headliner fabrics for cars.

  • Automotive foams are being produced in greater quantities by manufacturers. Foam-backed car headliners are most often found in North America, where premium-class vehicle purchasing is significant. Fabric headliners with foam backing, synthetic cloth, suede foam backing, and perforated vinyl are also popular.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=39719

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market: Growth Drivers

  • A key factor propelling the global automotive headliner (OE) market is the globalization of various vehicle development platforms. OEMs are likely to expand their manufacturing capacity, prolong the lifespan of existing automobile platforms, differentiate their offerings from opponents', and stay sensitive to changing customer desires by using common platforms. These platforms also enable vendors in the headlining material development industry expand their business potential.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global automotive headliner (OE) market. Based on revenue share, the Asia Pacific accounted for a significant portion of the market in 2021. Attributed to the existence of a large automotive industry in China, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to occupy more than 39.12% of the global market in the years to come

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39719

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Freudenberg Performance Materials

  • Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

  • Atlas Roofing Corporation

  • Industrialesusd S.p.A.

  • Sage Automotive Interiors

  • Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=39719

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market: Segmentation

Headliner Substrate

  • Thermoplastic

  • Thermoset

Material Type

  • Fabric

  • Foam-backed

  • Suede Foam-backed

  • Perforated Vinyl

  • Synthetic-backed Cloth

  • Composite

Technology

  • Lighted

  • Conventional

Browse Latest Automotive & Transport Industry Research Reports by TMR

Automotive Cooling Fan Market - Automotive Cooling Fan Market is expected to reach value of US$ 70.44 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2022 to 2031.

Automotive AC Compressor Market - Automotive AC Compressor Market projected to be worth US$ 32.39 bn by 2026, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 to 2031.

Electric Vehicle Market - The electric vehicle market is projected to surpass the valuation of US$ 1.53 Trn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 26.62% during 2021 – 2031.

Hybrid Cars Market - Hybrid Cars Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 2.1 Trn by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 21.90% from 2021 to 2031.

Driver Assistance Systems for Locomotives Market - The global driver assistance systems for locomotives market is expected to reach a value of US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research reports company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


