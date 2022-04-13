U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.25
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,225.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,999.50
    +54.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.40
    +8.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.01
    +0.41 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.40
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.62
    -0.75 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3004
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0220
    +0.6340 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,085.09
    -124.35 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.94
    +14.44 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.06
    -1.60 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Automotive Headrest Market Worth USD 4,639.01 mn by 2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Price, Sales | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Business Strategies

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Manufacture - Adient, Jifeng Auto parts, Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Hyundai

Pune, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Headrest market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Automotive Headrest. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Automotive Headrest market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The global Automotive Headrest market size is estimated to be worth USD 3,613.57 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4,639.01 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 2-Way Headrest accounting for 61.34% of the Automotive Headrest global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 2,838.6 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.75% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20553095

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Automotive Headrest market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

  • Adient

  • Jifeng Auto parts

  • Lear Corporation

  • Faurecia

  • Toyota Boshoku

  • Yanfeng International

  • Windsor Machine Group

  • Tachi-s

  • Daimay Automotive Interior

  • Proseat

  • Tesca

  • Woodbridge

  • Hyundai Industrial

  • MARTUR

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Headrest include Adient, Lear Corporation, Jifeng Auto Parts, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Windsor Machine Group, Tachi-s, Tesca, and Daimay Automotive Interior, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 67.64% in terms of revenue.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20553095

Market Segmentation:

Automotive Headrest market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Automotive Headrest report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

  • Fixed Headrest

  • 2-Way Headrest

  • 4-Way Headrest

  • 6-Way Headrest

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Vehicles

  • Commercial Vehicles

Production by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

China Automotive Headrest market size was USD 1,123.03 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Automotive Headrest were USD 509.30 million and USD 811.30 million, severally. The proportion of the China was 31.07% in 2021, while North America and Europe are 14.09% and 22.45% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 31.91% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 3.45 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 1.31%, 1.74%, and 4.00 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Automotive Headrest landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 237.32 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 3.45 % over the forecast period.

Click Here for Sample PDF of Automotive Headrest Market Report

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

TOC of Global Automotive Headrest Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Headrest Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

2 Global Automotive Headrest Production

2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Production by Region

2.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 North America

2.4 Europe

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

2.7 South Korea

2.8 India

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20553095


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Absolute Reports Phone : US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@absolutereports.com Web : https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai De

  • Here’s How China’s Lockdowns Are Rippling Through the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 have battered the economy, stalling production in major technology and financial hubs like Shenzhen and Suzhou, and halting spending by millions of people shut in their homes. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locke

  • Tesla, Nio and Volkswagen Face a Puzzling Headache

    The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China adds a new headache to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Public company moves US headquarters out of South Florida

    This technology firm is moving its corporate jobs further up the coast to get closer to its customers.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • South Africa Sets $900 Million Annual Mineral Exploration Target

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa, home to the world’s biggest deposits of a number of minerals, wants to attract $900 million of investment in exploring for minerals each year by removing bottlenecks and increasing mapping of resources.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJok