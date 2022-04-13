Automotive Headrest Market Worth USD 4,639.01 mn by 2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Price, Sales | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Business Strategies

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Manufacture - Adient, Jifeng Auto parts, Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Hyundai

Pune, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Headrest market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Automotive Headrest. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Automotive Headrest market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.



The global Automotive Headrest market size is estimated to be worth USD 3,613.57 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4,639.01 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 2-Way Headrest accounting for 61.34% of the Automotive Headrest global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 2,838.6 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.75% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20553095

Competitive Landscape:



Report offers the Automotive Headrest market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

Adient

Jifeng Auto parts

Lear Corporation

Faurecia

Toyota Boshoku

Yanfeng International

Windsor Machine Group

Tachi-s

Daimay Automotive Interior

Proseat

Tesca

Woodbridge

Hyundai Industrial

MARTUR

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Headrest include Adient, Lear Corporation, Jifeng Auto Parts, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Windsor Machine Group, Tachi-s, Tesca, and Daimay Automotive Interior, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 67.64% in terms of revenue.

Story continues

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20553095

Market Segmentation:

Automotive Headrest market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Automotive Headrest report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Fixed Headrest

2-Way Headrest

4-Way Headrest

6-Way Headrest

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

China Automotive Headrest market size was USD 1,123.03 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Automotive Headrest were USD 509.30 million and USD 811.30 million, severally. The proportion of the China was 31.07% in 2021, while North America and Europe are 14.09% and 22.45% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 31.91% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 3.45 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 1.31%, 1.74%, and 4.00 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Automotive Headrest landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 237.32 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 3.45 % over the forecast period.

Click Here for Sample PDF of Automotive Headrest Market Report

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

TOC of Global Automotive Headrest Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Headrest Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

2 Global Automotive Headrest Production

2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Production by Region

2.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 North America

2.4 Europe

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

2.7 South Korea

2.8 India

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20553095





About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Absolute Reports Phone : US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@absolutereports.com Web : https://www.absolutereports.com



