U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,317.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,591.50
    +51.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.50
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.73
    -1.41 (-1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.20
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.44
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0070 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1960
    -0.2120 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,822.87
    +189.62 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.35
    -2.15 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,984.72
    +37.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is Forecasted to Reach CAGR of 6.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Outlook and Segmentation Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global automotive heat exchanger market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Automotive Heat Exchanger Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The top-notch Automotive Heat Exchanger market research report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. While preparing this market analysis report, a few of the attributes that have been adopted include the highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and the most up-to-date technology. The report offers a wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export. The winning Automotive Heat Exchanger market report also assesses the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, mergers and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this exceptional Automotive Heat Exchanger market report. To acquire knowledge of all the above factors, this transparent, extensive and supreme market report is generated. The report methodically collects information about effective factors for the Automotive Heat Exchanger industry, which includes customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. Not to mention, an influential Automotive Heat Exchanger report is remarkably characterized with the use of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved.

An increase in population, rapid urbanization and industrialization have a propositional impact on the growth and adoption of the automotive heat exchanger, as current automotive heat exchanger systems are widely used in improving vehicle dynamics and safety features. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global automotive heat exchanger market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Grab a PDF Sample of the Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automotive-heat-exchanger-market

A heat exchanger is a heat transfer device that exchanges heat between two or more process fluids. Heat exchangers have widespread industrial and domestic applications. Many heat exchangers have been developed in steam power plants, chemical processing plants, building heat and air conditioning systems, transportation power systems, and refrigeration units. Heat transfer in a heat exchanger usually involves convection in each fluid and thermal conduction through the wall separating the two fluids.

In the analysis of heat exchangers, it is often convenient to work with an overall heat transfer coefficient, known as a U-factor. Heat exchangers are typically classified according to flow arrangement and type of construction. The different types of heat exchangers are parallel-flow arrangements and counter-flow arrangements.

Recent Development

  • In March 2022, T.RAD Co., Ltd. launched non-domestic cooling and ventilation equipment (NACE2 2825) in North America. The key feature of such products in the region was to launch its multiple products, for instance, radiator, oil-cooler, inter-cooler, EGR-cooler, evaporator, condenser, water-coils, and recuperator. Through this company expanded its revenue and its sales in the region.

Fundamental Aim of Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Report

In the Automotive Heat Exchanger market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

  • Major alterations to the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market in the near future.

  • Notable Market rivals around the world.

  • The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

  • Future-promising emerging markets.

  • The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

  • Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Automotive Heat Exchanger manufacturers

Opportunity

  • EMERGENCE OF SMART CONNECTED AUTOMOTIVE

A connected vehicle is capable of connecting wireless networks to nearby devices. The concept of connected vehicles is possible due to technological advancements such as AI, Big Data, advanced network connectivity, and IoT. The connected vehicle is becoming popular among consumers for various applications and uses cases. One such use case can be for connected entertainment systems, which allow the consumers' mobile phones to Internet-connected vehicles with bi-directional communication with various other vehicles and mobile devices.

The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is dominated by Firms Such as

  • DENSO CORPORATION,

  • MAHLE GmbH,

  • VALEO,

  • Hanon Systems, and

  • T.RAD Co., Ltd

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-automotive-heat-exchanger-market

Important Facts about This Market Report:

  • This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

  • The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

  • This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

  • The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

  • The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

  • Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

Key Market Segments Covered in Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry Research

Application

  • Intercooler

  • Radiator

  • Air Conditioning

  • Oil Cooler

Design Type

  • Tube Fin

  • Plate Bar

  • Others

Material

  • Aluminum

  • Copper

  • Others

Propulsion Type

  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

  • Electric Vehicle (EV)

Vehicle Type

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Restraint/Challenge

  • HIGH CARBON FOOTPRINT OF THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR AND DESIGN COMPLEXITIES, AND HIGH UPFRONT COST

However, the high carbon footprint of the automotive sector will force government bodies to take strict government actions and regulations to control emission levels, which may reduce the adoption of automotive heat exchanger solutions. Moreover, design complexities and high upfront costs directly correlate with the sales and availability of new automotive heat exchanger systems.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-heat-exchanger-market

Key Growth Drivers:

  • INCREASE IN POPULATION, RAPID URBANIZATION, AND INDUSTRIALIZATION

Over a decade, industrialization and urbanization have played a significant role in the emergence and growth of the automotive industry. With a growing population across the globe and the majority of the population shifting towards urban areas for better opportunities and living standards, it plays a vital role in shaping the automotive industry sector.

  • EMERGENCE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES (EV’S)

The automotive industry has grown enormously due to the rising demand for luxurious electric vehicles. All-electric vehicles (EVs) are called battery electric vehicles, which use a battery to store the electrical energy that powers the vehicles. Some of the factors driving the sales of electric vehicles include stringent government regulations towards vehicle emissions and increasing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles. This adds to the adoption of all-electric vehicles as zero-emission, effectively minimizing carbon emissions.

  • GROWTH IN THE DEMAND FOR ADAS VEHICLES AND ITS SUBSCRIPTION MODEL

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic systems implanted in automobiles to assist driving vehicles or self-driving cars. This system uses sensors such as radars and cameras for analysis and takes automatic action based on the vehicle's surroundings. This system implemented in automobiles enables enhancement of safety systems in terms of driving by avoiding collisions, adopting cruise control, anti-locking of brakes, automation in lighting, pedestrian crash avoidance mitigation (PCAM), and many others.

  • UPSURGE IN DEMAND FOR LUXURY AND PERFORMANCE VEHICLES

A luxury vehicle is one with advanced luxury features such as higher-quality interior materials, efficient engines, transmissions, sound systems, telematics, and safety features. These vehicles have features that aren't available on lower-priced models of vehicles.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The region covered in automotive heat exchanger market report are Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific. Middle East and Africa automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa. South America automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific region will dominate the automotive heat exchanger Industry globally as it is a technologically advanced region with a high number of major market players, which subsequently increases the adoption of automotive heat exchanger products and their services.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Application

  8. Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Design Type

  9. Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Material

  10. Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Propulsion Type

  11. Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Vehicle Type

  12. Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Region

  13. Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Company Landscape

  14. SWOT Analyses

  15. Company Profile

  16. Questionnaires

  17. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automotive-heat-exchanger-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Cryptocurrency Mining Market, By Mining Enterprise (Large Miners and Small Miners), Revenue Source (Transaction Fees and Block Rewards), Mining Type (Self-Mining, Cloud Mining Services, Remote Hosting Services), Hardware (ASIC, GPU, CPU, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cryptocurrency-mining-market

  • Access Control Market, By Technology (Authentication System, Detection Systems, Alarm Panels, Communication Devices, Perimeter Security Systems), Component (Hardware, Software), Vertical (Commercial, Military and Defense, Government and others), Service (Installation and Integration, Maintenance and Support, Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-access-control-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.

  • Gasoline: 'Prepare for higher prices in the summer,' analyst says

    Drivers should enjoy lower gas prices while they last - and prepare for higher prices later this year, says one oil analyst.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Credit Suisse Says Rogue Staffer Took Personnel, Salary Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG warned part of its workforce that a former employee copied and took some of their personal data years ago, including descriptions of their compensation.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThese Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot

  • SAP is laying off 224 Bay Area employees

    Two weeks after the company announced it would be laying off 2.5% of its workforce, it unveiled just how many it would cut in the Bay Area.

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • A tech CEO spent almost $600,000 on a Super Bowl ad to warn America about Tesla’s self-driving technology

    Dan O’Dowd came out of nowhere at the start of last year to campaign against Elon Musk’s Full Self-Driving feature, which he claims is highly dangerous.

  • IBM Sues Former Top Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThese Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using

  • Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT

    Jassy blamed a lack of normalcy during the pandemic for a series of stumbles and said the company was ready to "go big" on bricks-and-mortar stores, the report added. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Jassy said, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call earlier this month.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial O

  • Overemployment is here: Nearly half of workers have more than one full-time job

    It’s all fun and games until you have to put time stamps on your résumé.

  • 13 states that don’t tax your retirement income

    These states don’t tax retirement income.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.