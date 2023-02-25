U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +1.7550 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,116.91
    -859.36 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Automotive heat exchanger market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% between 2022 and 2027; Heavy dependence on IC engines to boost market - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive heat exchanger market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,300.06 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For Insights on covid recovery - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M and HCVs), type (plate bar, tube fin, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Based on the application, the market will witness significant growth in the passenger cars segment during the forecast period. Automotive OEMs continuously work on improving the efficiency of vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. As a result, there is a growing need for the development of advanced heat exchangers. Besides, some automakers are equipping passenger vehicles with brazed copper heat exchangers to provide a longer life span. Such factors are increasing the growth prospects in the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive heat exchanger market.

  • APAC will account for 54% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC is emerging as the global hub for automobile manufacturing owing to the presence of favorable government policies, easy availability of raw materials, low cost of labor, and high adoption of vehicles. In addition, factors such as rising disposable incomes and the increasing launch of new vehicle models by OEMs are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio –Buy the report

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The growth of the market is driven by the heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries.

  • The lack of effective rail services forces freight companies operating in developing countries to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation.

  • The high prices of railway freight services, poor last-mile connectivity, and the lack of enough freight trains are also forcing freight companies to prefer road transportation.

  • Developing countries such as China and India rely more on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for transportation.

  • Heavy-, medium-, and light-duty vehicles are extensively used for transporting cargo in these countries.

  • The high dependence on ICE vehicles for mobility and transporting cargo is increasing the demand for automotive heat exchangers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing popularity of brazed copper heat exchangers is a key trend in the market.

  • Brazed copper heat exchangers offer several advantages over conventional heat exchangers.

  • The manufacturing process of brazed copper heat exchangers has fewer production steps, higher throughput rates, and lower scrap rates. This is simpler and inexpensive when compared with the manufacture of aluminum heat exchangers.

  • Brazed copper heat exchangers have thinner fin and tube materials, which significantly reduces the overall weight.

  • Moreover, brazed copper offers superior thermal conductivity and better resistance to corrosion than conventional heat exchangers.

  • Many such benefits are resulting in the replacement of aluminum heat exchangers by brazed copper heat exchangers in heavy vehicles.

  • This trend will have a positive influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Gradual increases in annual wages leading to declining profit margins will reduce the growth potential in the market.

  • Most automobile manufacturing firms are expanding their operations in low-cost countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

  • The availability of established raw material supply chains and the easy availability of raw materials have further increased automotive parts manufacturing in these countries.

  • However, with rising labor costs, these countries are gradually losing their cost advantages.

  • For instance, the minimum worker wage in most of the major cities in China increased significantly in 2022 due to the growing shortage of workers.

  • This is compelling automobile manufacturers to explore other means to maintain the low-cost advantage and their profit margins.

  • These factors are adversely affecting the growth of automotive OEMs, which, in turn, is hindering the growth of the market.

For additional information on drivers, trends, and challenges - find some insights from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this automotive heat exchanger market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive heat exchanger market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive heat exchanger market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automotive heat exchanger market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive heat exchanger market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The automotive alternator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3.29 billion between 2022 and 2027. The increasing use of electronic components in vehicles is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing adoption of EVs may impede the market growth.

  • The automotive exhaust gas sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,392.13 million. The increase in demand for automobiles is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles may impede the market growth.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 8,300.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.88

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Be Cool Radiators, Clizen Inc., Conflux Technology Pty Ltd., Constellium SE, Delphi Technologies Plc, Granges, Haugg Kuhlerfabrik GmbH, Hisaka Works Ltd., HongDao Automotive Parts Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Co., Nissens Group, Senior Plc, Southwest Radiator Inc., Spectra Premium Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Vibrant Power Inc., and Vikas Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive heat exchanger market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Plate bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Tube fin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 12.4 API Heat Transfer Inc.

  • 12.5 Clizen Inc.

  • 12.6 Conflux Technology Pty Ltd.

  • 12.7 Constellium SE

  • 12.8 Granges

  • 12.9 Haugg Kuhlerfabrik GmbH

  • 12.10 Hisaka Works Ltd.

  • 12.11 MAHLE GmbH

  • 12.12 Modine Manufacturing Co.

  • 12.13 Nissens Group

  • 12.14 Senior Plc

  • 12.15 Southwest Radiator Inc.

  • 12.16 Valeo SA

  • 12.17 Vibrant Power Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027
Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-heat-exchanger-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-41-between-2022-and-2027-heavy-dependence-on-ic-engines-to-boost-market---technavio-301755241.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • GM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales

    DETROIT (Reuters) -New vehicle sales in the United States are expected to increase in February, but the decision by General Motors Co to cut production of large pickup trucks at a U.S. plant points to new challenges for Detroit's automakers. The major Detroit pickup truck brands are sitting on growing inventories of unsold vehicles, according to Cox Automotive data provided to Reuters.

  • Boeing Once Again Suspends Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners: What You Need To Know

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue that was found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation." Deliveries of the long-haul plane hav

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Considers Buying Explorer Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one the largest independent US oil producers, is considering an acquisition of Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Eth

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • America's 401(k) millionaires have plunged by a third

    Fewer employees have managed to stash away at least $1 million in retirement savings, according to Fidelity.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Natural Gas ETFs Draw ‘Buy the Dip’ Investors

    Fund buyers see value in the commodity after 65% drop since mid-December.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • Tariffs on Russian Aluminum to Affect Tiny Slice of US Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s announcement Friday of a 200% tariff on imports of Russian aluminum is likely to offer little support to a domestic industry that has already largely shifted to other sources of the metal.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Eth

  • Putin’s energy war has flopped (so far)

    Russia is waging an energy war with Ukraine's allies in parallel with the military war on the ground. It's losing.

  • GE Healthcare pursues joint venture with Chinese government-owned firm

    GE Healthcare is entering a joint venture with a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned healthcare giant Sinopharm.

  • Can I Retire at 55 with $5 Million?

    Let's say you want to retire early, at age 55. Is $5 million enough to achieve your goal? While the cost of living varies from place to place, a nest egg this size would likely give more than enough money for … Continue reading → The post Is $5 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    (Reuters) -Shares of Boeing Co fell nearly 5% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component. Boeing, after reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. Boeing shares closed down 4.79% to $198.15.

  • Tesla, GM Among Carmakers Flocking to Mining Events Amid Battery Metals Scramble

    (Bloomberg) -- Top automakers including Tesla Inc., General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are heading out on the mining conference circuit as soaring demand for metals used in electric vehicles ignites a scramble to lock in long-term supplies.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powel

  • Roku stock: One analyst breaks down the best and worst case scenarios

    Roku's shares has climbed by 64.6% year-to-date, but is down about 52% over the last 12 months. Should you be bullish or bearish on the stock? One analyst makes the case for both.

  • Ford Motor Turns to Industry Outsider to Reverse China Slump

    Ford Motor promoted Sam Wu to head its China business as the American car maker struggles to reverse its dwindling market share in the world’s biggest car market.