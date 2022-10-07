U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Dana Incorporated, Morgan Advanced Materials, Autoneum, ElringKlinger, Lydall & UGN

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Heat Shield Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for automotive heat shields reached 11.8 billion US dollars in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. It is anticipated that increasing product use in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, lightweight and fuel-efficient passenger automobiles, and commercial vehicles will fuel the expansion of the market.

Increasing Emphasis on Light-Weighting and Fuel Economy Criteria Is the Primary Factor Driving the Market

Increasing fuel economy rules in the European Union, Japan, and China have prompted original equipment manufacturers to place a greater emphasis on the lightweighting of vehicles and the efficiency of their engines. In December of 2018, the European Commission introduced legislation that would establish criteria for fuel economy. It was hoped that by the year 2025, average CO2 emissions from passenger cars and vans could be reduced by 15%, and by the year 2030, by 37.5%.

In response to increasingly rigorous regulations on fuel efficiency, leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are progressively implementing lightweight methods. Heat shield manufacturers are likewise focusing their efforts on providing lightweight and efficient heat shield solutions.

The increased use of automotive heat shields is a direct result of the growing market demand for high-performance and high-mobility automobiles

The industry of automotive components has always been subject to scrutiny from regulatory authorities, and businesses in this sector are expected to conform to a variety of rules that are periodically distributed. The presence of such laws in the automotive sector compels original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to create products that are consistent with the regulatory environment that is currently in place.

These requirements also call for lower carbon emissions from vehicles; as a result, manufacturers are concentrating on reducing the number of cylinders in order to keep the size of the engine to a minimum. In addition, in order to preserve the power output of the engine, a boosting device known as a turbocharger or supercharger is installed. This device requires a heat shield in order to function properly so that it does not overheat. It is anticipated that the growing use of turbochargers in spark ignition and compression ignition engines would function as a significant factor pushing the adoption of automobile heat shields. This is due to the fact that turbochargers are required to be equipped with heat shields by law.

Environmental Goals Across Geographies is Promising Significant Opportunities

The automobile sector has always been subject to the regulations of authorities, and these regulations require strict adherence to the guidelines that are established in response to initiatives. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are under pressure to design products that are consistent with the current regulatory environment. The regulations require that the size of the engine and the number of cylinders be decreased in order to reduce the amount of carbon emissions produced by automobiles. In order to keep the power output of engines at a high level, turbochargers or superchargers are often installed. In order to ensure efficient operation, the turbochargers have heat shields attached to them. Because heat shields are required to be placed with turbochargers by law, the market for automotive heat shields is likely to develop as the penetration of turbochargers and compression engines grow.

In addition, because environmental concerns are developing in every area of the world, the governments of various nations are working to establish more stringent rules in an effort to lower the levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) that are produced by light and heavy vehicles.

Market Segmentation

Application

  • Exhaust System Heat Shield

  • Turbocharger Heat Shield

  • Under Bonnet Heat Shield

  • Engine Compartment Heat Shield

  • Under Chassis Heat Shield

Material

  • Metallic

  • Non-metallic

Function

  • Acoustic

  • Non-acoustic

Product

  • Single Shell

  • Double Shell

  • Sandwich

Vehicle

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric vehicle

  • BEV

  • HEV

  • PHEV

  • FCEV

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Automotive Heat Shield Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

5. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Material, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

6. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Function, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

7. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

8. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Vehicle, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

9. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Electric vehicle, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

10. North America Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

11. UK and European Union Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

12. Asia Pacific Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

13. Latin America Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

14. Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

15. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Dana Incorporated

  • Morgan Advanced Materials

  • Autoneum

  • ElringKlinger AG

  • Lydall Inc.

  • UGN Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ti3mcj

