U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,752.08
    +86.30 (+2.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,074.40
    +740.81 (+2.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,858.95
    +244.11 (+2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,743.33
    +38.94 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.00
    +0.49 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.00
    +22.20 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.55 (+2.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9865
    +0.0078 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1304
    +0.0069 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4100
    -2.6800 (-1.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,233.93
    +171.24 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.75
    +3.98 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Emphasis on Light-Weighting & Fuel Economy Criteria the Primary Factor Driving Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Heat Shield Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market for automotive heat shields reached 11.8 billion US dollars in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. It is anticipated that increasing product use in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, lightweight and fuel-efficient passenger automobiles, and commercial vehicles will fuel the expansion of the market.

Increasing Emphasis on Light-Weighting and Fuel Economy Criteria Is the Primary Factor Driving the Market

Increasing fuel economy rules in the European Union, Japan, and China have prompted original equipment manufacturers to place a greater emphasis on the lightweighting of vehicles and the efficiency of their engines. In December of 2018, the European Commission introduced legislation that would establish criteria for fuel economy. It was hoped that by the year 2025, average CO2 emissions from passenger cars and vans could be reduced by 15%, and by the year 2030, by 37.5%.

In response to increasingly rigorous regulations on fuel efficiency, leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are progressively implementing lightweight methods. Heat shield manufacturers are likewise focusing their efforts on providing lightweight and efficient heat shield solutions.

The increased use of automotive heat shields is a direct result of the growing market demand for high-performance and high-mobility automobiles

The industry of automotive components has always been subject to scrutiny from regulatory authorities, and businesses in this sector are expected to conform to a variety of rules that are periodically distributed. The presence of such laws in the automotive sector compels original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to create products that are consistent with the regulatory environment that is currently in place.

These requirements also call for lower carbon emissions from vehicles; as a result, manufacturers are concentrating on reducing the number of cylinders in order to keep the size of the engine to a minimum. In addition, in order to preserve the power output of the engine, a boosting device known as a turbocharger or supercharger is installed. This device requires a heat shield in order to function properly so that it does not overheat. It is anticipated that the growing use of turbochargers in spark ignition and compression ignition engines would function as a significant factor pushing the adoption of automobile heat shields. This is due to the fact that turbochargers are required to be equipped with heat shields by law.

Environmental Goals Across Geographies is Promising Significant Opportunities

The automobile sector has always been subject to the regulations of authorities, and these regulations require strict adherence to the guidelines that are established in response to initiatives. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are under pressure to design products that are consistent with the current regulatory environment. The regulations require that the size of the engine and the number of cylinders be decreased in order to reduce the amount of carbon emissions produced by automobiles. In order to keep the power output of engines at a high level, turbochargers or superchargers are often installed. In order to ensure efficient operation, the turbochargers have heat shields attached to them. Because heat shields are required to be placed with turbochargers by law, the market for automotive heat shields is likely to develop as the penetration of turbochargers and compression engines grow.

In addition, because environmental concerns are developing in every area of the world, the governments of various nations are working to establish more stringent rules in an effort to lower the levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) that are produced by light and heavy vehicles.

Market Segmentation

Application

  • Exhaust System Heat Shield

  • Turbocharger Heat Shield

  • Under Bonnet Heat Shield

  • Engine Compartment Heat Shield

  • Under Chassis Heat Shield

Material

  • Metallic

  • Non-metallic

Function

  • Acoustic

  • Non-acoustic

Product

  • Single Shell

  • Double Shell

  • Sandwich

Vehicle

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric vehicle

  • BEV

  • HEV

  • PHEV

  • FCEV

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Automotive Heat Shield arket: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

5. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Material, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

6. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Function, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

7. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

8. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Vehicle, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

9. Automotive Heat Shield Market: By Electric vehicle, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

10. North America Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

11. UK and European Union Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

12. Asia Pacific Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

13. Latin America Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

14. Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Shield Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

15. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Dana Incorporated

  • Morgan Advanced Materials

  • Autoneum

  • ElringKlinger AG

  • Lydall Inc.

  • UGN Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ay5ewo

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-heat-shield-global-market-report-2022-increasing-emphasis-on-light-weighting--fuel-economy-criteria-the-primary-factor-driving-growth-301656253.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • IRS sets new 401(k) limits — investors can save a lot more money in 2023

    401(k) contribution limits for 2023 follow a big bump to tax brackets and the size of the standard deduction

  • Let's Pin Down What's Next for Pinterest Ahead of Earnings

    Pinterest will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27, after market close. Bottom-line strategy: It looks like bullish traders are shying away from PINS ahead of earnings.

  • Exxon Mobil shares surge to record intraday high

    Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling down on oil during the pandemic, when energy prices fell to a two-decade low and European oil majors slashed spending and moved further to renewable projects. The rally comes as vindication for Chief Executive Darren Woods, who as oil prices fell in 2020 decided to "lean in" to oil investments.

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • IRS to Make Largest Increase Ever to 401(k) Contribution Limit

    Millions of Americans can save more in retirement accounts next year, after inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Workers are disengaged — but don’t blame remote work. The real cause lies elsewhere.

    The possibility of a recession complicates the picture for disengaged workers, a Conference Board survey found.

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vale CEO says iron ore miner will spin-off copper, nickel unit

    The chief executive of Vale SA said on Friday the Brazilian iron ore miner is reconsidering a near-term spin-off of its base metals business and an eventual public listing. But rather than selling all or part of it, the company is now looking to separate and ring-fence the copper and nickel unit from the iron ore business as the two have different growth prospects, Eduardo Bartolomeo said at the FT Mining Summit. The idea is to eventually grow the base metals unit as big as Vale today, which has a market capitalisation of $66 billion, and take it to the public market, Bartolomeo said, without giving details on timing.

  • Schlumberger Surges as Overseas Oil Work Leads to Profit Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger shares soared after posting its best profit in seven years and raising guidance for the rest of 2022 as overseas drillers put oil and gas rigs back to work, following North America’s lead amid tight global supplies. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odds: The

  • ‘Mass layoffs’ of Meta bus drivers lead to pleas for Facebook to bring workers back to the office

    More than 160 people are losing their jobs as Meta cuts back on its once-ubiquitous tech bus shuttles.

  • American Airlines Changes International Flights in Surprising Way

    There are many reasons everyone hates the airline industry at the moment. Lost luggage has become increasingly common, and some irate passengers have become so unhinged, often due to covid-induced stress, that they've just forgotten how to act on airplanes, or society in general.

  • Verizon’s Profit Falls 23% as Price Increases Slow Growth

    Verizon Communications Inc. on Friday unveiled a new cost-cutting plan after higher corporate costs and rising interest rates ate into its third-quarter profit. The largest U.S. cellphone carrier in terms of subscribers reported a net gain of 8,000 phone connections under postpaid billing plans during the September quarter, a sign that recent rate increases had prompted many of its most reliable customers to leave the service. Verizon executives nevertheless said that the price increases for certain cellphone plans were paying off, noting that overall wireless service revenue grew over the third quarter.

  • Tankers Line Up Off Europe’s Coast Waiting for Gas Prices to Rise Again

    Dozens of ships laden with natural gas are floating off the coast of Europe, many of them waiting for berths to unload as the continent races to top up storage ahead of a winter without Russian gas.

  • Big Oil’s Surprisingly Bright Future. The Case for BP and Exxon.

    Instead of being trampled by the transition to green energy, oil-and-gas giants are now positioned to profit from it.

  • Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).

  • EVgo hires former Google exec Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer

    EVgo Inc., operator of a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles, has hired veteran technology executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer. The Los Angeles-based company (Nasdaq: EVGO) said Chaturvedi will focus on the customer experience and services to grow its charging network across the country. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of its PlugShare app.

  • Oil ends higher; natural gas prices post a weekly loss of more than 20%

    Oil futures end higher on Friday, while natural-gas prices post a hefty weekly loss of more than 20%

  • Schlumberger Has ‘Sprung to Life’ as Oil Drilling Ramps Up

    A surge in activity offshore and internationally plays to the oil-services company's strengths. The stock took off on Friday morning.

  • ‘Strikingly Tight’ Copper Market Belies Price Drop, Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices don’t reflect a “strikingly tight” physical market, according to the world’s largest publicly-traded producer of the metal used in everything from computer chips to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTru