U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.25
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,289.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,460.25
    -45.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    -7.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.25
    +1.02 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6290
    -0.1710 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,960.10
    -2,080.05 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.85
    -57.50 (-5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,849.25
    -501.05 (-1.83%)
     

Automotive Heat Shield Market to Surpass US$ 17.11 Bn by 2031, Observes TMR Study

·5 min read

- The global automotive heat shield market is being boosted by increase in sales of high-end luxury vehicles

- With rise in use of turbochargers in both gasoline and diesel cars, several companies are installing heat shields to ensure that they operate smoothly at higher temperatures, which is expected to drive the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive heat shield market was worth around US$ 12.23 Bn in 2020. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.The global automotive heat shield market is anticipated to cross the valuation of US$ 17.11 Bn by 2031.In passenger automobiles as well as light trucks, heat shields are commonly employed to provide flame protection from components that generate excessive heat. In order to diversify their revenue sources, firms in the global automotive heat shield market are increasingly focusing on professional racecars. Leading manufacturers of synthetic fibers and industrial chemicals are intensifying their marketing initiatives to promote their goods as a long-lasting automobile heat shield. The sales revenue of the market is being bolstered by the introduction of innovative items.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Furthermore, for companies in the global automotive heat shield market, enhancing the performance and safety of automobile parts has become crucial. As a result, producers are putting in more effort into inventing lightweight fiber materials, which are resistant to flames and excessive heat. The need for automotive heat shields is being fueled by high-temperature automotive applications.

Self-adhesive heat shields are a recent industry invention that is providing companies with new opportunities. Ceramic coatings are being used by manufacturers to increase the visual attractiveness of heat shields, which is expected to expand growth of the global market in the years to come.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11138

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Heat shields in vehicles play a critical role in enhancing vehicle safety. Heat shields shelter automotive components from extreme heat and cold, keeping them from deteriorating. The electric wiring, gasoline and hydraulic lines, lambda probe, and the fuel tank itself are all thermo-sensitive components that must be protected. As a result, a rise in the need for safety is likely to propel the global automotive heat shield market.

  • Based on application, the turbo heat shield category led the global automotive heat shield market, both revenue wise and volume wise. Demand for four-wheelers, two-wheelers, as well as heavy vehicles is growing, which is likely to drive the global automotive heat shield market.

  • Lightweight heat shields lessen the vehicle weight and enhance fuel economy. Leading OEMs are embracing light-weighting techniques to meet with stringent fuel-efficiency standards, thus heat shield manufacturers are concentrating on providing lightweight and effective heat shield solutions.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=11138

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market: Growth Drivers

  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a major market for vehicle heat shields. The vehicle heat shield market in Asia Pacific is likely to be dominated by Japan, India, and China. The market's expansion in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increasing vehicle manufacturing in India, South Korea, and Japan, as well as rising usage of modern and advanced electronics in China.

  • The global automotive heat shield market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the global expansion of the vehicle industry. The automotive heat shield market is expected to be propelled by increasing mergers &acquisitions in the automotive sector throughout the world.

Get a Sample Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11138

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market: Key Competitors

  • Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

  • UGN Inc.

  • ElringKlinger AG

  • Morgan Advanced Materials

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • HAPPICH GmbH

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Rigid Heat Shield

  • Flexible Heat Shield

Make an Enquiry Before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=11138

Application

  • Turbo Heat Shields

  • Thermal Sleeves

  • Exhaust Manifold & Header Wrap

  • Exhaust Manifold & Header Heat Shield

  • Catalytic Converter & Exhaust Pipe

  • Underbody Heat Shield

Vehicle Type

  • Two/Three Wheelers

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Light Duty Vehicle

  • Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

  • Bus & Coaches

Browse Latest Automotive and Transport Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/automotive-heat-shield-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-heat-shield-market-to-surpass-us-17-11-bn-by-2031--observes-tmr-study-301519021.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • US mortgage interest rates hit 5% for the first time in a decade. That’s great news.

    After falling to historic lows last year, mortgage rates are rising sharply. On April 5, they hit their highest point in more than a decade with the average US interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topping 5%, up from under 3% just a year ago. Housing industry experts argue it’s a good thing for the red-hot US housing market.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Got Clobbered Today

    A hawkish Fed and a possible slowdown in chip spending next year are weighing on the shares this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of Sanctions

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Rivian reports Q1 electric vehicle production, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.