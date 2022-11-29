ReportLinker

Major players in the automotive hvac market are Denso Corporation, Air International Thermal Systems, Valeo, Hanon Systems, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc.

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive HVAC Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368535/?utm_source=GNW

, Marelli Corporation, OMEGA Environmental Technologies, Delphi Automotive , Visteon Corp. , Trans/Air Manufacturing Corp., Toyota Industries Corporation, and Xiezhong International Holdings Limited.



The automotive HVAC market consists of sales of automotive HVAC technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to regulate the temperature and climate of the vehicle.Automotive HVAC refers to the technology for indoor and automotive ambient comfort, which is known as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).



The three subsystems, such as heating, cooling, and air conditioning, work together to ensure that users are provided with clean air through ventilation. It also regulates the temperature of the air, inspects the moisture content of the air, and removes excess humidity from the circulating air.



The main components of automotive HVAC are the evaporator, compressor, condenser, receiver or drier, and expansion device.An evaporator is a device that ensures the refrigerant evaporates, thus changing its state from a liquid to a gaseous form.



The technologies include manual and automatic. The various types of vehicles include passenger cars, commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.



The automotive HVAC market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive HVAC market statistics, including automotive HVAC industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive HVAC market share, detailed automotive HVAC market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive HVAC industry. This automotive HVAC market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive HVAC market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive HVAC market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for luxury vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive HVAC market going forward.A luxury vehicle is defined as a vehicle equipped with better performance capabilities, lavish interiors, and all the latest safety and technology features.



In high-end luxury vehicles, the automotive HVAC system is essential to deliver a thermally comfortable environment for every passenger as per their requirements.For instance, in April 2022, according to the Deccan Herald, an Indian English-language daily newspaper, Lamborghini, an Italy-based manufacturer of luxury sports cars and SUVs, saw a 142% increase in sales from the previous year.



As opposed to 26 in 2020–21, the company delivered 63 luxury and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) on Indian roads. Therefore, the increasing demand for luxury vehicles is driving the automotive HVAC market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive HVAC market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products with advanced technologies such as the introduction of automatic climate control that controls the temperature of the car; using green technologies to develop eco-friendly and energy-efficient automotive HVAC systems; and the adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants, among others.



For instance, in November 2019, Valeo, a France-based automaker company, launched REVO-E HP R744, an innovative charged HVAC and heat pump unit specifically designed for buses with alternative drives.Valeo calls it the world’s first fully automatic, energy-efficient, roof-mounted, zero-emission unit.



It receives two-thirds of its energy demand from the outside air, reducing the need to draw energy from the onboard batteries and using a natural refrigerant.



In February 2021, MAHLE Group, a Germany-based automotive parts manufacturer, acquired the air conditioning business of Keihin Corporation for an undisclosed amount.Four production sites and one development centre are integrated into the MAHLE Group, strengthening their presence in Asia and North America.



Keihin Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer of automotive systems operating in the automotive HVAC market.



The countries covered in the automotive HVAC market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The global automotive HVAC market is expected to grow from $43.25 billion in 2021 to $46.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive HVAC market is expected to grow to $61.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



