Automotive Hypervisor Market to Garner $2.03 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[258 Pages Report] Growth of connected infrastructure, increase in adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, and surge in implementation of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) have boosted the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market. Several companies that have been trying to continue production of advanced technologies to be used in vehicles implemented numerous strategies including agreements, expansions, product developments, and product launches to ensure the market growth. Prominent Players: BlackBerry, Green Hills, IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Sasken, Siemens AG, Visteon and Wind River.

Portland, OR, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive hypervisor market generated $131.20 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $2.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise of connected infrastructure, adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, and increase in implementation of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) drive the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market. However, high cost of manufacturing and troubleshooting and maintenance activities of automotive software hinder the market growth. On the other hand, data monetization in the extended automotive ecosystem presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Numerous companies that have been trying to continue production of advanced technologies to be used in vehicles implemented numerous strategies such as agreements, product developments, expansions, and product launches to ensure the market growth.

Interruptions in the automotive industry due to lockdown measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic led to reduced demand for automotive hypervisors. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive hypervisor market based on vehicle type, type, level of automation, vehicle class, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 36.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on level of automation, the semi-autonomous segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around 89% of the global automotive hypervisor market , and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the fully autonomous segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 37.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automotive hypervisor market analyzed in the research include BlackBerry, IBM, Green Hills, Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Sasken, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Visteon, Siemens AG, and Wind River.

