Automotive Hypervisor Market to Garner $2.03 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read

[258 Pages Report] Growth of connected infrastructure, increase in adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, and surge in implementation of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) have boosted the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market. Several companies that have been trying to continue production of advanced technologies to be used in vehicles implemented numerous strategies including agreements, expansions, product developments, and product launches to ensure the market growth. Prominent Players: BlackBerry, Green Hills, IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Sasken, Siemens AG, Visteon and Wind River.

Portland, OR, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive hypervisor market generated $131.20 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $2.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise of connected infrastructure, adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, and increase in implementation of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) drive the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market. However, high cost of manufacturing and troubleshooting and maintenance activities of automotive software hinder the market growth. On the other hand, data monetization in the extended automotive ecosystem presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (258 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12105

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Numerous companies that have been trying to continue production of advanced technologies to be used in vehicles implemented numerous strategies such as agreements, product developments, expansions, and product launches to ensure the market growth.

  • Interruptions in the automotive industry due to lockdown measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic led to reduced demand for automotive hypervisors. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive hypervisor market based on vehicle type, type, level of automation, vehicle class, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12105

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 36.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on level of automation, the semi-autonomous segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around 89% of the global automotive hypervisor market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the fully autonomous segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 37.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-hypervisor-market/purchase-options

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automotive hypervisor market analyzed in the research include BlackBerry, IBM, Green Hills, Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Sasken, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Visteon, Siemens AG, and Wind River.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12105


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive V2X Market by Offering (Hardware, and Software), Communication (Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C), and Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)), Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engine, and Electric Vehicle), Connectivity (Cellular, and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)), Technology (Automated Driver Assistance, Intelligent Traffic Systems, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Passenger Information System, Fleet & Asset Management, Parking Management System, Line of Sight, Non-line of Sight, Backing, and Others), Vehicle Type(Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Unit Type (On-Board Unit, and Roadside Unit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive RADAR Market by Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assist, and Other), Frequency (24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79GHz), Range (Long Range RADAR (LRR) and Short and Medium Range RADAR (S&MRR)), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

V2X Cybersecurity Market by Unit Type (On-Board Unit and Roadside Unit), Form (In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services), Communication Type (V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, and V2P), Security Type (PKI and Embedded), and Connectivity (Dedicated Short-Range Communication and Cellular-V2X): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type (OEM and Aftermarket), Application (Solutions and Services), and End User (Transportation and Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturers/Dealers, and Government Agencies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Automotive Telematics Market by Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, and Two-Wheeler), Application (Fleet/Asset Management, Navigation & Location-Based System, Infotainment System, Insurance Telematics, Safety & Security, V2X, and Others), and Connectivity Solution (Embedded, Integrated Smartphones, and Tethered): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Automotive OEM Telematics Market Connectivity Solution (Integrated, Embedded and Tethered), Application (eCall & Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Motor Insurance Telematics, Vehicle Diagnostics & Maintenance, Over-the-air Updates, Connected Navigation & Infotainment and Others), Infrastructure (Tracking, Network and Service) and Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


