Automotive Hypervisor Market Report 2022: Featuring Mentor Graphics, Renesas Electronics, Visteon, Continental & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Automotive Hypervisor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overview:

The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Hypervisor is software that provides virtual representation of hardware components in an autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle. It is used for establishing seamless communication between hardware and virtual machine which helps in controlling the vehicle in an efficient manner.

Continuous advancements and growing demand for automotive technologies such as autonomous driving mode, vehicle telematics, etc. are some of the major factors driving the global automotive hypervisor market across the globe.

Automotive hypervisors are used across various vehicle types such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles as per their level of autonomy i.e. fully autonomous or semi-autonomous. Among all vehicle types, passenger car segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment as passenger car owners are increasingly opting for either autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles citing benefits offered such as better efficiency and improved safety. Autonomous vehicle provides advanced driver-assistance systems which eliminate accidents caused due to human errors.

As a result, growing demand for autonomous vehicles is projected to facilitate the growth of automotive hypervisor market in the years to come.

Type-1 hypervisors accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2020

Type-1 hypervisors accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This type of hypervisor provides better performance as compared to its counterparts. The virtual layer of type-1 hypervisor interacts directly with the kernel of the operating system, making the hardware of the vehicle more efficient. Type-1 hypervisor is independent from the operating system of vehicle as it directly runs on the host's hardware. In case of any problem in one virtual machine, the other guest operating systems running on the hypervisors does not get affected. Hence, it is regarded as the more secure and efficient automotive hypervisor type.

Story continues

North America Garnered Largest Market Share in 2020

In terms of geography, North America led the automotive hypervisor market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The growth of this region is mainly backed by stringent government regulations in countries like U.S. and Canada where installation of specific automotive safety technologies is mandatory. North America is a house to large number of well-established manufacturers that are investing in autonomous technologies. Relatively better penetration of autonomous cars coupled with growing inclination towards road safety has attracted significant investments towards R&D of autonomous vehicles. This, in turn is supporting the demand for automotive hypervisors in North America region.

Competitive Insights

Major players profiled in the automotive hypervisors market study include Mentor Graphics Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sasken Technologies Limited, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Wind River System, Baidu Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Siemens AG, Harman International Industries, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., VMware Inc., etc. These companies are heavily investing in R&D for gaining an upper hand in the market.

Market Segmentation

Product

Type-1

Type-2

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Automotive Hypervisor market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Automotive Hypervisor market?

Which is the largest regional market for Automotive Hypervisor market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Automotive Hypervisor market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Automotive Hypervisor market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Automotive Hypervisor Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Automotive Hypervisor Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Automotive Hypervisor Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Automotive Hypervisor Market: By Vehicle, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Automotive Hypervisor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Automotive Hypervisor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Automotive Hypervisor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Automotive Hypervisor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Hypervisor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

Mentor Graphics Corporation

BlackBerry Limited

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sasken Technologies Limited

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation

Wind River System

Baidu Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Siemens AG

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

VMware Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5hj9b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-hypervisor-market-report-2022-featuring-mentor-graphics-renesas-electronics-visteon-continental--more-301726744.html

SOURCE Research and Markets