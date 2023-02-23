Automotive IC market is estimated to grow by USD 16.86 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive IC market size is estimated to increase by USD 16.86 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 22.98 billion. With the lifting of lockdowns in the second half of 2020, due to the initiation of vaccination programs across APAC, manufacturing, and retail activities peaked steadily in the region. This is expected to drive the demand for automotive IC from the automotive industry for various applications during the forecast period. Moreover, the automotive industry in APAC, especially in India and China, is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive IC Market 2023-2027

Key Trends –

The potential demand for EVs is identified as the key trend in the market. Growing concerns over the pollution caused by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are increasing the adoption of EVs worldwide. Besides, the advantages of EVs over ICE vehicles such as better torque, low maintenance, higher efficiency, and environmental friendliness are increasing their demand among consumers. With the growing adoption of EVs, the demand for automotive ICs will increase during the forecast period.

Global Automotive IC market – Vendor Analysis

The global automotive IC market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Prominent vendors in the market are expanding their customer base and are increasing investments in R&D. Thus, there is intense competition among existing vendors and most established vendors in the market.

A few prominent vendors that offer automotive IC in the market are

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers automotive ICs for ADAS driving.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers automotive ICs for body electronics and lighting, CAV, and EV thermal management.

Intel Corp. - The company offers automotive IC for driving, electric vehicles, and IVE.

KLA Corp. - The company offers automotive IC for body electronics, powertrain and infotainment.

Global Automotive IC Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (discrete, logic, micro components, analog, and others), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the discrete segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) such as torque, force, pressure, accelerometer, and proximity sensors. The increasing demand for smart sensors to provide accurate and reliable data in vehicles is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive IC market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive IC market.

APAC will account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by significant investments in production and R&D of new technologies by automobile manufacturers. Also, the increasing adoption of passenger vehicles is contributing to the growth of the automotive IC market in APAC.

Global Automotive IC Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the dropping price of ICs and increasing demand for electronics in vehicles. The growing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles has increased the use of electronic components in the automobile industry. Prominent automakers such as Toyota are using semiconductors such as isolated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) and power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) to improve switching rate and efficiency. In addition, the design of drivetrain for EVs is continuously evolving. All these factors will drive the growth of the global automotive IC market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Complexity in the design of automotive IC is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The design of automotive IC is highly complex than the ones used in mobile phones and other electronic appliances such as televisions and remote controllers. Automotive ICs must be able to work under harsh environments and internal complexities of the vehicle. Automotive OEMs are compelled to ensure high level of reliability and should focus on reliability tests such as the six-sigma design and zero-defect design to avoid IC failure. All these factors are challenging the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this automotive IC market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive IC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive IC market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive IC market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive IC market vendors

Automotive IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., KLA Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Power Clinic Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wanxiang Group Corp., Analog Devices Inc., and Qualcomm Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

