U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.75
    +29.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,452.00
    +195.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,885.25
    +121.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.70
    +19.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +0.96 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    -2.11 (-10.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3400
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,480.85
    +2,693.72 (+4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,366.20
    +31.80 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.67
    +53.85 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Automotive IC Market size to grow by USD 10.70 bn from 2021 to 2025|Infineon Technologies AG and Intel Corp. among key market contributors | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive IC Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive IC Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive IC market size is expected to increase by USD 10.70 bn from 2021 to 2025. However, the market is expected to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 7%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The automotive IC market analysis includes type segment, application segment, and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Download Our Free Sample Report to explore more growth opportunities in the automotive IC market

The automotive IC market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the rapid electrification of automobiles. Moreover, the emergence of IoT will be one of the trends in the automotive IC market growth during the next few years.

The automotive IC market covers the following areas:

Automotive IC Market Sizing
Automotive IC Market Forecast
Automotive IC Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel Corp.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • ROHM Co. Ltd.

  • STMicroelectronics NV

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Hydraulic Steering System Market: The hydraulic steering system market has been segmented by application (LCVs, MCVs and HCVs, and passenger cars) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report Now

  • Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market: The automotive electronic parking brake market has been segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report Now

Automotive IC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.41

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-ic-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-70-bn-from-2021-to-2025infineon-technologies-ag-and-intel-corp-among-key-market-contributors--technavio-301399500.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • TSMC Forecasts Bullish End to 2021 on Strong Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast fourth-quarter sales and margins that exceeded some analysts’ estimates, as demand for chips stayed robust in the face of worsening snarls in the supply chain.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe world’s No. 1 foundry said Thursday it expects revenue of as much

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan chip giant TSMC announced on Thursday plans to build a new factory in Japan to meet long-term appetite for chips and said, near-term, tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple Inc, said it would set up a chip plant in Japan that will use older chipmaking technology, a segment currently under a severe supply shortage due to robust demand from automakers and tech companies. The company and Taiwan in general have become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and consumer appliances.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Stars Begin to Align for Hydrogen Stock Plug Power

    Plug Power has had some tailwinds that have helped to make it more attractive to investors of late.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose along with U.S. equity futures Thursday as traders took in their stride further signs of the global inflationary pressures building up in the recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.S. futures pushed higher after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with c

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d

  • China developer shares slide as Evergrande concerns simmer

    Shares and dollar bonds of Chinese real estate firms slid again on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;