Automotive IC Market size to grow by USD 10.70 bn from 2021 to 2025|Infineon Technologies AG and Intel Corp. among key market contributors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automotive IC market size is expected to increase by USD 10.70 bn from 2021 to 2025. However, the market is expected to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 7%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The automotive IC market analysis includes type segment, application segment, and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Download Our Free Sample Report to explore more growth opportunities in the automotive IC market
The automotive IC market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the rapid electrification of automobiles. Moreover, the emergence of IoT will be one of the trends in the automotive IC market growth during the next few years.
The automotive IC market covers the following areas:
Automotive IC Market Sizing
Automotive IC Market Forecast
Automotive IC Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corp.
NXP Semiconductors NV
Qualcomm Inc.
Renesas Electronics Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
ROHM Co. Ltd.
STMicroelectronics NV
Texas Instruments Inc.
Toshiba Corp.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Hydraulic Steering System Market: The hydraulic steering system market has been segmented by application (LCVs, MCVs and HCVs, and passenger cars) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report Now
Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market: The automotive electronic parking brake market has been segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report Now
Automotive IC Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 10.70 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.41
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 60%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-ic-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-70-bn-from-2021-to-2025infineon-technologies-ag-and-intel-corp-among-key-market-contributors--technavio-301399500.html
SOURCE Technavio