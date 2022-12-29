U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,845.10
    +61.88 (+1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,192.18
    +316.47 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,462.48
    +249.19 (+2.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.56
    +34.54 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    -1.29 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8640
    -0.0230 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9940
    -1.3410 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,621.58
    -20.01 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.41
    +1.63 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.96
    +14.77 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Automotive Ignition Cable Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), OTR), By Fuel Type (Petrol/CNG, Diesel, Others), By Demand Category (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Ignition Cable Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313358/?utm_source=GNW

The global automotive ignition cable market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. The rise in the installation of electronic components in automobiles increased production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and stringent government regulations regarding vehicle emission are the primary factors driving the growth of the global automotive ignition cable market in the forecast period.
Ignition cable in automobiles is used to connect ignition coil or distributor to the spark plugs.The end of ignition cables is attached with clips to connect it with a spark plug to prevent the ignition cables from becoming loose with engine vibration.

Combustion or starting of the engine requires the supply of high voltage spark which travels through these ignition cables.
Rise In Demand for Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle Drives Market Growth
Total vehicle production in the world in 2020 was 77.62 million. Growing income capacity of consumers, rapid shift in preference for private vehicle ownership, and introduction of affordable, high-performance passenger cars are driving the demand for passenger cars around the globe. Ignition cable is used in automobiles to connect spark plug to the ignition coil, and therefore, with the bolstering demand for passenger cars, the demand for ignition cables is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. The United States presents lucrative opportunities for the global automotive ignition cable market growth due to the presence of well-developed technical infrastructure and high demand for advanced passenger cars in the country.
Ongoing trade activities, the flourishing e-commerce industry, and efforts to strengthen the major automotive companies’ supply chain and distribution channels are responsible for the surge in demand for high-speed commercial vehicles worldwide.Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and construction activities accelerate the production and sale of commercial vehicles.

With the high demand and production and sales of commercial vehicles, the demand for the global automotive ignition cable market is expected to grow in the forecast period.
Oncoming and Upcoming Technological Advancement Supports Market Growth
Spark plugs are extensively used in petroleum-based automobiles.The ignition cable plays a major role in starting the automobile.

High sales of ICE engine automobiles are expected to surge the demand for global automotive ignition cable market growth in the forecast period.Implementing stringent norms and regulations to curb global warming and reduce the carbon footprint into the environment is accelerating the development of advanced gasoline engines with higher fuel mileage and low emission capability.

High-end investments by the market players in research and development activities to make next-generation engines by doing design modifications that require unique ignition systems. Development of advanced ignition systems and automobiles and increased focus of manufacturers on improving durability, low cost, and high performance of spark plugs and ignition cables are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global automotive ignition cable market growth in the next five years.
Market Segmentation
The global automotive ignition cable market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion, demand category, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive ignition cable market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV), medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV), and OTR.

Based on fuel type, the global automotive ignition cable market is divided into petrol/CNG, diesel, and others.Based on the demand category, the global automotive ignition cable market is divided into OEM and aftermarket.

To analyze the market based on the region, the global automotive ignition cable market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Players
Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Knott Brake Co, Cook Bonding & Manufacturing Co., Inc., and Phoenix Friction Products, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive ignition cable market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global automotive ignition cable market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Automotive Ignition Cable Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Two-Wheeler
o Passenger Car
o Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)
o OTR
• Automotive Ignition Cable Market, By Fuel Type:
o Petrol/CNG
o Diesel
o Others
• Automotive Ignition Cable Market, By Demand Category:
o OEM
o Aftermarket
• Automotive Ignition Cable Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Vietnam
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Belgium
Russia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive ignition cable market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313358/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells workers not to worry about 'stock market craziness'

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Elon Musk has addressed Tesla staff in a memo thanking them for a strong fourth quarter and assuring them to not be bothered by stock price uncertainty.

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Down 72%, Is Tesla Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Right Now?

    Economic uncertainty has hit the S&P 500 like a wrecking ball this year, sending the benchmark index spiraling into a bear market. Its share price has plummeted 72% year to date, which makes it the second-worst-performing stock in the S&P 500. For context, Tesla has never suffered a sharper share price decline at any point in its history, and six analysts have downgraded the stock in the last two weeks alone.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • 3 Reasons to Retain OPKO Health (OPK) Stock in Your Portfolio

    Investors continue to be optimistic about OPKO Health (OPK) owing to its potential in RAYALDEE.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • Dow up 300 points as jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock index futures bounce back on Thursday after the Nasdaq nearly hit a 30-month low a day earlier as the market looked set to erase some of its recent losses on the second-to-last trading day of the year.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Santa Claus rally: Where stocks stand on day 3

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down 91% in 2022, Is Upstart Stock a Buy for 2023?

    Investors are understandably curious about Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock after the price has fallen considerably. This video will determine if Upstart's stock is a buy heading into 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Investors Shouldn't Miss What 1 Company Just Said About the Consumer Economy

    Investors have been trying to get excited about the possibility for a stock market turnaround in 2023, but much of the week between holidays has shown how downbeat Wall Street is right now about market prospects. Futures on major market benchmarks were all higher in premarket trading, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seeing the most significant gains, rising three-quarters of a percent. As it turns out, what Cal-Maine said gives an interesting view into the situation that many consumer-facing businesses are currently experiencing as they make plans for 2023.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • My Unusual (For Me) 2023 Stock Pick Has Quietly Become a Dividend Champion

    The shares currently trade at 13x 2023 consensus earnings estimates, which is actually not all that far out of line from where INTC has traded over the past several years. Bolstering the story here is Intel's 36.5 cent quarterly dividend, which equates to a healthy 5.6% yield. Intel has somewhat quietly become a dividend champion over the years, and has raised it at an 8.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 15 years.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month Next Year? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks typically pay a dividend every three months. Three stocks that together can generate regular, monthly income for your portfolio are Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH). Merck is a top drug manufacturer with one of the best-selling products in the healthcare industry, Keytruda.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.