Automotive Ignition Coil Market is Projected to Breach Revenue of US$ 5.5 Bn in the Next 10 years at steady CAGR of 5.8% | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

China is predicted to register a CAGR of 8.1% in the automotive ignition coil market. The passenger car segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the present year 2023, the net worth of the automotive ignition coil Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 3.2 Bn. As per the predictions of the FMI automotive ignition coil market analysis report, this value would reach up to US$ 5.5 Bn by 2033, by registering a CAGR of nearly 5.8% during the years 2023 to 2033.

The continued growth in automobile sales and vehicle manufacturing has strengthened the automotive ignition coils market in the last few years. The increased global demand for passenger vehicles is likely to drive significant growth for ignition systems including automotive ignition coils. Yet, due to a variety of economic factors, the automotive sector is now expanding at a modest pace.

Despite the fact that recent market situations have remained unpredictable, the global automobile sector has grown well, particularly in Asia Pacific countries. So china is figured out to be the market leader holding up to 40% of the global automotive ignition coils market.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2055

In recent years, car manufacturers discovered client needs in automobiles and began incorporating external as well internal modifications in new future vehicle models. Furthermore, automobile component makers are continuously inventing or employing advanced equipment for their future vehicles to minimize servicing requirements.

Moreover, buyers in developing nations are more likely to desire high-performance and fewer maintenance cars in the personal automobiles segment. So the global sales of automotive ignition coils have recently experienced a significant increase.

Nowadays, electric vehicles (EVs) are preferred more by consumers globally over ICE vehicles due to lesser maintenance, faster acceleration, and cheaper energy costs that may hamper the market growth in the coming days. Also, some international organizations as well as the governments of several nations are now providing advantages to consumers and adopting rules linked to fuel-efficient automobiles which have limited the emerging trends in the automotive ignition coil market.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Ignition Coil Market Study

  • China has developed to become a leading market for automotive ignition coil sales and its total sale value is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2033.

  • The sales of passenger automobiles in emerging countries have increased significantly and this segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn by registering a CAGR of 5.5% over these forecast years.

  • Based on product type, the pencil ignition coil segment is the major contributor to the market growth and is predicted to register a CAGR of 5.8% through 2033.

  • Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are the largest end-user verticals for the market and the demand for automotive ignition coils in this segment is expected to rise by 5.1% annually.

Request for Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2055

Competitive Landscape for the Automotive Ignition Coil Market

Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Ludwigsburg GmbH, Valeo SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Standard Motor Products, Marshall Electric Corp., and AcDelco among others are some of the top manufacturers of automotive ignition coil in the global market.

In February 2020, Denso Corporation expanded its aftermarket ignition coil line by adding four additional coil-on-plug (COP) product codes, extending its compatibility with 2012-2018 Honda and Acura vehicles. Denso currently comprises a collection of 136 high-performance ignition coil models with various model numbers available which are compatible with 6 million cars on the road currently.

Automotive Ignition Coil Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Can-Type Ignition Coil

  • Electronic Distributor Coil

  • Double Spark Coil

  • Pencil Ignition Coil

  • Ignition Coil Rail

  • Others

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • LCV

  • HCV

By Sales Channel:

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

  • Aftermarket

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Japan

For more Information: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-ignition-coil-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

Request to View TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2055

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape

Cargo Bike Tire Market Size : is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

U.S. Automotive and Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Growth : is estimated to exhibit growth rate of 3.6% by value between forecast period.

Automated Material Handling Systems Market Share : is expected to rise from US$ 28.8 Billion in 2022 to US$ 70 Billion by 2032. 

ASEAN Automotive Bearings Market Demand : is currently valued at around US$ 925.5 Mn, and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 1614.8 Mn by 2032.

Adaptive Front Lighting Market Outlook : is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 669.5 Mn in 2022. Demand in slated to increase at a CAGR of 13.3%, with the market size reaching US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


