U.S. markets open in 8 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,725.75
    +35.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,776.00
    +238.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,418.75
    +133.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.10
    +20.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.84
    +0.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.50
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    +0.31 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8400
    +0.2200 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,642.40
    +534.77 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.98
    +11.63 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,951.62
    +735.83 (+2.81%)
     

Automotive Ignition Coil Market Size Worth USD 13.18 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.03% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Automotive Ignition Coil market size is projected to grow from USD 10.55 billion in 2020 to USD 13.18 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 3.03% during forecast period;

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Ignition Coil Market was USD 10.55 billion in 2020. The global market size is expected gain momentum by reaching USD 13.18 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Automotive Ignition Coil Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the factors such rising use of luxury comfort features vehicles and rising demand for improving fuel economy are expected to increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, factors such as constant innovations such as using lightweight materials for productions will boost market growth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-ignition-coil-market-106414


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

3.06 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 13.18 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 10.55 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

By Type, By Sales Channel, By Vehicle Type and By Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Production of Gasoline Powered Vehicles to Augment Growth

Asia Pacific to Capture Fastest Growing CAGR due to Favorable Government Initiatives


COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Market Heavily due to Production Delays

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors across the globe and the sector of automotive ignition coil is no different. Imposed lockdowns and economic backlash due to the pandemic has caused a dire impact on the production of ignition coils, which has triggered sales in a negative manner. Movement restrictions and transportation delays have further affected the market causing big projects to be hampered. However, the market is expected to revive due to loosening of previously imposed restrictions and opening of global trade routes.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-ignition-coil-market-106414


Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Production of Gasoline Powered Vehicles to Augment Growth

Factors such as increasing awareness for personal mobility and rising demand for luxurious features in automobiles will boost the automotive ignition coil market growth during the forecast period. Risen vehicle production and rising disposable income among consumers will increase the footprint of the market. Also, rapidly growing industrialization and improved standards of living will boost the growth of the market.

However, rising electrification of vehicles is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast duration. Additionally, measures such as downsizing engines will further limit the growth of the market.

Industry Developments:

January 2021: Denso Corporation launched the latest generation of ignition coils on the market. They offer various features such as maximum available voltage under all operating conditions, ease of installation, and reliability that ensures high temperature suppresses noise and eliminates phantom misfires.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • BORGWARNER INC (MICHIGAN, U.S.)

  • DIAMOND ELECTRIC MFG. CORP (OSAKA, JAPAN)

  • DENSO CORPORATION (KARIYA, JAPAN)

  • FEDERAL-MOGUL (MICHIGAN, U.S.)

  • HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. (LIPPSTADT, GERMANY)

  • HITACHI, LTD. (HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, LTD.) (KENTUCKY, U.S.)

  • MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION (TOKYO JAPAN)

  • NGK SPARK PLUGS (AICHI, JAPAN)

  • ROBERT BOSCH GmbH (GERLINGEN, GERMANY)

  • VALEO (PARIS, FRANCE)


Quick Buy -  Automotive Ignition Coil Market Size  Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106414


Segments:

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into coil-on-plugs, distributor based, distributor less, and others.

Based on vehicle type, the market is broken into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

With respect to sales channel, the market is segmented across OEMs and aftermarket.

Geographically, the market is branched across five main regions, comprising Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Benefits for Automotive Ignition Coil Market:

  • The Automotive Ignition Coil market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Ignition Coil market during the forecast period (2022–2028).

  • The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Automotive Ignition Coil market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-ignition-coil-market-106414


Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Capture Fastest Growing CAGR due to Favorable Government Initiatives

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing automotive ignition coil market share owing to high population in emerging economies such as China and India coupled with favorable government initiatives to name a few. Additionally, higher rate of urbanization and increasing number of smart cities will boost the growth of the market.

Europe holds the second largest market share, of which Germany holds the lion share in the regional outlook. Presence of major auto manufacturers in the region is expected to drive the market growth. Also, rising production of vehicles and increased adoption of advanced technologies in IC engines will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The automotive ignition coil sector is highly fragmented due to a high number of competitive players present. Dominant players are often striving to capture maximum revenue by launching innovate products and updating their product offerings. For example, in August 2021, BorgWarner invested Enexor BioEnergy, LLC for integrating with BorgWarner’s existing turbine product line, which uses remaining waste heat for generating electrical energy.

Other players in the automotive ignition coil space are constantly employing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to increase their respective consumer base. For example, in December 2020, NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) announced a collaboration with Advance Auto Parts for integrating all of NGK ignition coils and NTK technical sensors within Advance and Carquest locations, including online retailers.

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Size Segmentation:

By Type          

  • Coil-on-plug

  • Distributor based

  • Distributor less

  • Others

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1 Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
4.4 Technological Developments
4.5 Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
5.2.1 Passenger Car
5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle
5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
5.3.1 Coil-on-plug
5.3.2 Distributor based
5.3.3 Distributor less
5.3.4 Others
5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel
5.4.1 OEM
5.4.2 Aftermarket
5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
6. North America Automotive Ignition Coil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
6.1. Key Findings / Summary
6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
6.2.1 Passenger Car
6.2.2 Commercial Vehicle
6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
6.3.1 Coil-on-plug
6.3.2 Distributor based
6.3.3 Distributor less
6.3.4 Others
6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel
6.4.1 OEM
6.4.2 Aftermarket
6.5. Market Analysis – By Country
6.5.1 U.S.
    6.5.1.1. By Vehicle Type
6.5.2 Canada
    6.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.5.3 Mexico
   6.5.3.1 By Vehicle Type

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-ignition-coil-market-106414


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Cathie Wood Scoops Up Tesla as Stock Tumbles on Deliveries Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. shares as they plunged the most in four months after the electric carmaker’s third-quarter deliveries missed expectations.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017F

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Ray Dalio No Longer Thinks ‘Cash Is Trash’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has changed his mind, saying he no longer thinks “cash is trash” and that the short-term interest rate is “now about right.”Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • Blue Apron stock plunges amid Canaccord deal, CFO departure

    Shares of Blue Apron are down sharply after the company reached a $15 million stock deal with Canaccord and also announced the departure of its CFO.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Stocks, US Futures Extend Gains in Broad Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US equity futures extended their advance as weak US manufacturing data damped bets on the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017The MSCI Asia

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential