U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.71
    +85.98 (+2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.89
    +641.53 (+2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,497.80
    +265.61 (+2.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.10
    +42.43 (+2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.14
    +3.87 (+3.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0530 (+1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2350
    +0.3020 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,105.30
    +577.30 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.48
    +4.58 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.02
    +174.57 (+2.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product Type, By Fit Type, By Vehicle Type And Regional Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product Type (Audio Unit, Display Units, Heads-Up Displays), By Fit Type, By Vehicle Type, And Regional Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product Type, By Fit Type, By Vehicle Type And Regional Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288302/?utm_source=GNW

Automotive Infotainment Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive infotainment market is expected to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030 according to a new report. The increasing demand for advanced safety features, self-driving vehicles, digital cockpits for driver assistance, and entertainment purposes is driving the growth of the automotive infotainment market. Furthermore, changing consumer preferences toward technologically advanced products are the key factors contributing to the growth of the overall automotive infotainment market.

Collaboration & partnership between e-commerce companies and automobile manufacturers are expected to create new growth opportunities for the automotive infotainment market. For instance, in January 2022, Amazon.com Inc. and Stellantis NV collaborated to develop the trucks and cars equipped with the Amazon software dashboard and deploy them within the Amazon delivery vehicles fleet. These vehicles will be equipped with infotainment system and collect real-time data using the Amazon cloud service.

One of the critical challenges the automotive infotainment market faces is the shutting down of 3G networking services by a major cellular operator such as AT&T.The company shut down its 3G network in March 2021, and other networking firms are following the same path.

Millions of cars connected with 3G networks will face serious network issues, making the installed infotainment system incompatible.

Prominent automobile manufacturers are working closely with software development companies for developing a technologically advanced solution that provides an edge over their competitors.In January 2021, General Motors and Cruise took a strategic move by entering into a long-term partnership with Microsoft to accelerate its sales and incorporate cloud computing for self-driving vehicles.

The strategic partnership is expected to bring innovations in self-driving vehicles and create new growth opportunities for the automotive infotainment market.

Automotive Infotainment Market Report Highlights
• Increasing penetration of augmented reality technology is majorly contributing to the rising development of the heads-up display segment during the forecast period 2022 to 2030
• The OE fitted segment is expected to hold significant market share by volume in the automotive infotainment market, this is majorly due to its easier serving, low maintenance, and company warranty feature
• The passenger car segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 80.0% of the overall automotive infotainment market in 2021. The increasing demand for the technology advanced features in the passenger vehicles, used by the transportation sector, is a key contributor to the major share of the segment
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288302/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Aurora Cannabis upgraded to overweight on prospects for European business

    Aurora Cannabis rallied 6% in premarket trades on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic upgraded the Canadian cannabis company to overweight from neutral and raised his 12-month price target on the stock to C$4.05 ($3.12) from C$3.90. Zuanic said Aurora Cannabis could benefit from growth in the legal cannabis market in Europe, as one of only two North American companies with a license to grow cannabis in Germany, along with Tilray Brands Inc. . "With questions as to whether imports

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Remember All the Hype Around Palantir?

    Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • Toyota, Subaru shares drop on "embarrassing" recalls of first EVs

    Toyota Motor shares slipped after it recalled some of its first mass-made all-electric cars, launched two months ago, because of a risk of wheels coming loose, a setback to its ambitions to electrify its model range. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 bZ4X SUVs globally. Subaru Corp, in which Toyota has a nearly 20% stake, also said it was recalling about 2,600 units of the Solterra, a related model.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • This Is No Bitcoin Crash, It's A 'Crypto Ice Age' — And Here's Why

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • Is Meta Platforms (FB) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV outperformed S&P 500 in the first quarter of 2022 with a return of -3.60% net of fees versus -4.60% for the benchmark. Since its inception in 2017, annualized performance […]

  • Carnival Stock Rallies as Second-Quarter Revenue Rises Sharply

    Shares of Carnival were rising Friday after the cruise line posted second-quarter revenue that rose sharply from the first quarter of 2022. Carnival (ticker: CCL ) reported a GAAP loss of $1.61 a share, wider than analysts’ estimates for a loss of $1.08 a share. Five of Carnival’s nine brands now have their entire fleet back in guest cruise operations.

  • We Think Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Consumer savings rate is ‘providing some problems for the Federal Reserve’: Economist

    Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Slok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, inflation, Fed rate hikes, jobless claims, recessionary risks, volatility, and the outlook for wage growth. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Wells Fargo Stock Leads Bank Gains As Fed Stress Tests Boost Dividend Bets

    The Fed's clean bill of health will allow the biggest U.S. banks to boost dividends and share buybacks over the coming year.

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade