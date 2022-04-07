Automotive Infotainment Market Size Worth USD 20.05 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights

The automotive infotainment market size is expected to grow from USD 11.94 Billion in 2018 to USD 20.05 Billion by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Pune, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive infotainment market size was USD 11.94 billion in 2018. The market is projected to grow USD 20.05 in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the 2019-2026 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Automotive Infotainment Market, 2019-2026.” The rising shift towards enhanced in-vehicle experience will augment the healthy growth of the automotive infotainment market revenue during the forecast period. The efforts of automotive manufacturers for adding new features and infotainment solutions to provide ease and comfort in driving will boost the automotive infotainment market growth in the forthcoming years.

In addition, the rising integration of V2X connectivity solutions, ADAS systems, telematics devices, sensors, and others in automotive will have a positive impact on the automotive infotainment market share in the foreseeable future.







Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.8% 2026 Value Projection USD 20.05 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 11.94 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle Growth Drivers Innovation in Navigation Systems to Promote Market Growth High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

Regional Analysis:

High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 6.36 billion and is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the high automotive sales in the region. The growth in region is also attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles in China and Japan. The growing government implications and initiatives for electric vehicles will aid the market in the region. The rapid technological advancements in manufacturing facilities in emerging regions such as China, India will have a positive influence on the market. Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market owing to the presence of major car brands. The rising shift from conventional cars to hybrid cars will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in North America is predicted to observe healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region.

Key Development:

2019: Acura, unveiled new infotainment with a 10.2-inch screen and a "True Touchpad Interface," in its newest RDX crossover, which uses a touch-sensitive pad on the center console. Currently, it only offers Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto support will be soon integrated.

Market Driver:

Innovation in Navigation Systems to Promote Market Growth

The increasing production of technologically advanced infotainment systems in automobiles owing to the necessity for safe and smart vehicles will enable speedy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising emphasis on improved in-vehicle experience will spur opportunities for the market. For instance, the innovative and advanced infotainment systems are equipped with pre-trip planning, parking recommendations, predictive navigations, cloud-enabling syncing, and other important features. The rising popularity of smartphone connectivity in cars will fuel demand for advanced infotainment systems. For instance, smartphones can be paired with the infotainment system using WiFi hotspot or Bluetooth connectivity, allowing the user to access features such as outgoing, incoming, and conference calls on the system. Moreover, the growing improvement and advancement in navigation systems such as voice command, touch screen GPS navigator, maps and directions clarity, driver alert, and user-friendly features will contribute positively to the automotive infotainment market trends.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Automotive Infotainment Market

MMI navigation

Harman International Industries Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch

Aptiv PLC

Alpine Electronics





Global Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation:

By System Type:

Dashboard

Rear Seat

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Market Type

OEMs

Aftermarket

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Value Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Infotainment Market

Global Automotive Infotainment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary



