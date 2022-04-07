U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Automotive Infotainment Market Size Worth USD 20.05 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights

The automotive infotainment market size is expected to grow from USD 11.94 Billion in 2018 to USD 20.05 Billion by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Pune, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive infotainment market size was USD 11.94 billion in 2018. The market is projected to grow USD 20.05 in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the 2019-2026 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Automotive Infotainment Market, 2019-2026.” The rising shift towards enhanced in-vehicle experience will augment the healthy growth of the automotive infotainment market revenue during the forecast period. The efforts of automotive manufacturers for adding new features and infotainment solutions to provide ease and comfort in driving will boost the automotive infotainment market growth in the forthcoming years.

In addition, the rising integration of V2X connectivity solutions, ADAS systems, telematics devices, sensors, and others in automotive will have a positive impact on the automotive infotainment market share in the foreseeable future.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-infotainment-market-102676


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.8%

2026 Value Projection

USD 20.05 billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 11.94 billion

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

Growth Drivers

Innovation in Navigation Systems to Promote Market Growth

High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

Regional Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 6.36 billion and is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the high automotive sales in the region. The growth in region is also attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles in China and Japan. The growing government implications and initiatives for electric vehicles will aid the market in the region. The rapid technological advancements in manufacturing facilities in emerging regions such as China, India will have a positive influence on the market. Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market owing to the presence of major car brands. The rising shift from conventional cars to hybrid cars will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in North America is predicted to observe healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-infotainment-market-102676


Key Development:

2019: Acura, unveiled new infotainment with a 10.2-inch screen and a "True Touchpad Interface," in its newest RDX crossover, which uses a touch-sensitive pad on the center console. Currently, it only offers Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto support will be soon integrated.

Market Driver:

Innovation in Navigation Systems to Promote Market Growth

The increasing production of technologically advanced infotainment systems in automobiles owing to the necessity for safe and smart vehicles will enable speedy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising emphasis on improved in-vehicle experience will spur opportunities for the market. For instance, the innovative and advanced infotainment systems are equipped with pre-trip planning, parking recommendations, predictive navigations, cloud-enabling syncing, and other important features. The rising popularity of smartphone connectivity in cars will fuel demand for advanced infotainment systems. For instance, smartphones can be paired with the infotainment system using WiFi hotspot or Bluetooth connectivity, allowing the user to access features such as outgoing, incoming, and conference calls on the system. Moreover, the growing improvement and advancement in navigation systems such as voice command, touch screen GPS navigator, maps and directions clarity, driver alert, and user-friendly features will contribute positively to the automotive infotainment market trends.


Quick Buy - Automotive Infotainment s Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102676


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Automotive Infotainment Market

  • MMI navigation

  • Harman International Industries Inc.

  • Visteon Corporation

  • Denso Corporation

  • Robert Bosch

  • Aptiv PLC

  • Alpine Electronics


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-infotainment-market-102676


Global Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation:

By System Type:

  • Dashboard

  • Rear Seat

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle

By Market Type

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • SWOT Analysis

    • Technological Developments

    • Value Chain Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Infotainment Market

  • Global Automotive Infotainment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-infotainment-market-102676


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


