Automotive Interior Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the automotive interior market are Adient plc, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co.

Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, ContiTech AG, Takata Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors, SMS Auto Fabrics, Tachi-S Co. Ltd., Continental, Marelli, and Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL).



The global automotive interior market is expected to grow from $122.56 billion in 2021 to $133.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The automotive interior market is expected to reach $167.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The automotive interior market consists of sales of automotive interiors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for providing a comfortable seating experience for passengers in vehicles.Automotive interiors refer to fitting together all the components of the car while maintaining its aesthetics and comfort.



It plays a vital role in vehicles’ performance, aesthetic appeal, and scalability, which consists of the infotainment system, body panels, instrument panels, and others.



The main types of vehicles in automotive interior are passenger cars and commercial vehicles.A passenger car refers to a road motor vehicle, which is intended for the carriage of passengers from one place to another automotive interiors are designed to comfort and safe riding passengers.



The different components include an infotainment system, instrument panels, interior lighting, body panels, and others. The several applications include dashboard, seats, airbags and seat belts, door panel and trims, carpet, and headliners.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive interior market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automotive interior market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing demand for luxury vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive interior market going forward.Luxury vehicles refer to a vehicle that has high-end features that go above and beyond the usual necessities.



These vehicles have more luxurious interiors, superior performance capabilities, and the latest safety and technological features due to the use of automotive interiors.For instance, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, an India-based automobile association, for the year 2021, 24,009 luxury cars were sold in India within a period of 12 months, which had increased to 45% of sales when compared to 2020.



In addition, Italian automobile maker Lamborghini also recorded 142% year-over-year growth in India. Therefore, an increase in demand for luxury vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive interior market.



The easy-return seat function has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive interiors market.Major companies operating in the automotive interiors market are introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2020, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, a Japan-based automotive component manufacturer, developed a driver’s easy return seat function that enables a comfortable ride for petite passengers.This helps to easily adjust the seat position every time they enter and exit the seat.



This seat function is available in their new model, the Toyota Yaris.



In March 2021, Lear Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures automotive seating and automotive electrical systems, acquired M & N Plastics Company for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to exceed customer expectations and produce complex parts for electrical distribution, including high-voltage wire harnesses and power electronics.



M & N Plastics Company is a US-based manufacturer of custom plastic injection model products and a manufacturer of engineered plastic components for automotive electrical distribution applications.



The countries covered in the automotive interior market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

