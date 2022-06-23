U.S. markets closed

Automotive Interior Leather Market - 2022-2026 | Rise in Improved Passenger Car Sales due to Financing Flexibility to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Interior Leather Market by Type (passenger cars, LCV, and HCV) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Interior Leather Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive interior leather market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 10.96  billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy the Sample Report Now!.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead Sample Report right now!

The automotive interior leather market report is segmented by Type (passenger cars, LCV, and HCV) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).  APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, China, the US, France, and Japan are the key market for automotive interior leather in APAC.

View sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Automotive Interior Leather Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Automotive Interior Leather Market report covers the following areas:

Suppliers in the automotive materials market are under high pressure to maintain costs and deliver high-quality materials to meet the stringent quality control and tests defined by the OEMs and tire-1 suppliers. They must restrict the production cost to satisfy the demand side requirements and deliver high-quality products as they are liable for failure. Interior leather manufacturers that cater to automotive needs have started exploring various ways to restrict production costs while maintaining quality standards. However, as the cost of labor is gradually increasing in these countries, manufacturers will face challenges in maintaining low production costs during the forecast period.

Automotive Interior Leather Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive interior leather market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive interior leather market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive interior leather market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive interior leather market vendors.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an analyst now!

Automotive Interior Leather Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 10.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

Germany, China, US, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adient Plc, Alfatex Italia Srl, Ctl Leather Inc., Faurecia SE, Gruppo Mastrotto Spa, Katzkin Interiors Inc., Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp., and Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt and Co Ges.M.B.H.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Vehicle type

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adient Plc

  • Alfatex Italia Srl

  • Ctl Leather Inc.

  • Faurecia SE

  • Gruppo Mastrotto Spa

  • Katzkin Interiors Inc.

  • Lear Corp.

  • Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

  • Toyota Boshoku Corp.

  • Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt and Co Ges.M.B.H.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

