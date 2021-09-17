U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Automotive Interior Market for Materials| Growing Priority For Comfort And Safety to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·5 min read

$ 26.43 Billion growth expected in Automotive Interior Materials Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive interior market and is poised to grow by $ 26.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate -Request a free sample report.

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Interior Materials Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive interior market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. are some of the major market participants. Growing priority for comfort and safety has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices might hamper market growth.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Automotive Interior Market for materials is segmented as below:

  • Material

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44777

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive interior materials market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Interior Materials Market size

  • Automotive Interior Materials Market trends

  • Automotive Interior Materials Market industry analysis

This study identifies a rise in improved passenger car sales due to financing flexibility as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive interior market for materials growth during the next few years.

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Interior Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Interior Materials Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive interior materials market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive interior materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive interior materials market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive interior materials market vendors

Related Reports -

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Report -The hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market has the potential to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. Download a free sample report now!

Electric Vehicle Relays Market Report -The electric vehicle relays market has the potential to grow by USD 21.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.43%. Download a free sample report now!

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Plastic polymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Textile fabric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

  • Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adient Plc

  • Borealis AG

  • Covestro AG

  • Faurecia SE

  • GRAMMER AG

  • Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

  • Lear Corp.

  • Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

  • SEIREN Co. Ltd.

  • Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-interior-market-for-materials-growing-priority-for-comfort-and-safety-to-boost-growth--17000--technavio-reports-301379053.html

SOURCE Technavio

