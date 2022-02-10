U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Automotive Interior Materials Market - 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Rise in Improved Passenger Car Sales due to Financing Flexibility to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive interior materials market is expected to grow by USD 26.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.24% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the automotive interior materials market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of global key players and many regional and local players will facilitate the automotive interior materials market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Interior Materials Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Interior Materials Market: Rise in improved passenger car sales due to financing flexibility to boost growth
The rise in improved passenger car sales due to financing flexibility is notably driving the automotive interior materials market growth. The automobile sector is constantly evolving with the introduction of new products in the market. Vehicle comfort takes the highest position among the other factors while purchasing automobiles. Cost, style, features, and engine capacity are the other vital factors that influence the purchasing decision of consumers. In addition to it, Customer satisfaction is inherently linked to comfort and safety. With the growing competition among vendors, the requirement for product differentiation through value additions, such as the provision of better comfort in low-priced cars, will contribute to the market's growth. The use of tough materials with superior acoustic damping properties will also improve the safety of automobiles.

Automotive Interior Materials Market: Fluctuation in raw material prices may impede the market growth

The factors like factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices may impede market growth, apart from that the disruption threats are strategic in nature, the operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and their probability of occurrence.

Automotive Interior Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive interior materials market by Material (Plastic polymers, Leather, Textile fabric, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The plastic polymer segment will be significant for revenue generation. Plastic polymer materials bear high importance for interior module weight reductions. Currently, plastic polymers comprise the top-performing automotive interior materials segment owing to their advantages such as minimal corrosion, ease of manufacturing into any complex shape and in different colors, recycling possibility, and safety and comfort properties. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the textile fabric segment.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automotive interior materials market size.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Automotive Interior Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 26.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-interior-materials-market---52-of-growth-to-originate-from-apacrise-in-improved-passenger-car-sales-due-to-financing-flexibility-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301477469.html

SOURCE Technavio

