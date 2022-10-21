U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Automotive Interior Materials Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 46.59 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 4.09% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The growing automotive industry in emerging economies, as well as a growing emphasis on vehicle weight reduction to improve fuel efficiency, are expected to drive the Automotive Interior Materials Market over the forecast years.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automotive Interior Materials Market" By Product (Synthetic Leather, Leather, Thermoplastic Polymer, Fabric), By Application (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and By Geography.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Automotive Interior Materials Market size was valued at USD 33.8142 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 46.59 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=14773

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Interior Materials Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market Overview

Resources used inside cars' cabins are called automotive interior materials. They consist of plastics, metals, and composites. The weight of the entire vehicle is crucially dependent on the cabin section. To reduce emissions, it is crucial to create interior materials that are lightweight. Materials are categorised into Synthetic Leather, Leather, Thermoplastic Polymer, Fabric, and Others depending on the product. Passenger cars, light commercial cars, and heavy commercial cars are some of the vehicles for which interior materials for automobiles are used.

The Automotive Interior Materials Market is expected to be driven by the growing automotive industry in emerging economies, as well as a growing emphasis on vehicle weight reduction to improve fuel efficiency over the forecast years. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the rapid growth of passenger vehicles. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by rising demand for premium grade interiors with superior aesthetic appeal and tactile experience during the forecast period.

Key Developments

  • In May 2018, Adient Plc (US) opened a plant in Kenitra, Morocco. This will produce high-quality materials for automotive seating and other interior applications. With this plan, the company is planning to expand its foothold to northern Africa and southern Europe serving the major customers such as BMW, Nissan, Opel, PSA, and Renault.

  • In April 2017, Lear Corporation (US) acquired Grupo Antolin's (Spain) automotive seating business. Grupo Antolin's seating business is well established in leading European automakers such as Peugeot Citroen, Daimler, Renault, Nissan, and Volkswagen. This acquisition will help the company in strengthening its seating business tap the untapped market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M, BASF, Dow Dupont, Toyoda Gosei, Assan Hanil, Borealis, Borgers, BSW, Celanese, Covestro, Hutchinson, Mitsui Chemicals, Toyota Boshoku, Lear.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Interior Materials Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

  • Automotive Interior Materials Market, By Product

  • Automotive Interior Materials Market, By Application

  • Automotive Interior Materials Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive V2X Market By Type (V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure), V2P (vehicle-to-pedestrian)), By Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market By Type (Conventional Sunshade and LCD Sunshade), By Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting System Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial), By Application (Dashboard, Doors, Footwell, Center Console), By Light (LED, OLED), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Entertainment Systems Market By Product (Audio Unit, Display Unit, Navigation Unit, Communications Unit), By Application (Economical Light Vehicles, Medium Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles) By Geography, And Forecast

Top Automotive Infotainment Systems taking travellers on an entertainment spree

Visualize Automotive Interior Materials Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-interior-materials-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-46-59-billion-by-2028--globally-at-4-09-cagr-verified-market-research-301655990.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

