The automotive interior materials market is projected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% from USD 48.1 billion in 2021

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The automotive industry is currently under constant pressure to adapt to new changes due to technological advancements and end-user preferences. Vehicle interiors are key areas that have witnessed a rapid change due to various factors such as consumer demand for safety and comfort, preference for fuel efficiency, and increasing competition within the industry.

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706382/?utm_source=GNW
Automotive interior materials are usually used in the manufacturing of seat covers, headrests, armrests, door panels, center consoles, floor mats, and dashboards. These materials are processed and supplied to OEMs for the manufacturing of the automotive component for vehicle types such as heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles. The automotive interior materials market has been witnessing moderate growth. Optimizing fuel efficiency of vehicles by reducing the weight of automotive interior materials, increasing demand for newer technologies, and the rising need for customized interior components are responsible for the market growth. However, the improper disposal of effluents from the tanning industry is hindering the market growth, especially in the genuine leather segment.

The polymer is the largest type of automotive interior materials for automotive interior materials market in 2020
Polymers used in the automotive interior is generally thermoplastics which are multiphase compositions in which one phase consists of a material that is hard at room temperature and fluid when heated, and the other phase consists of an elastomeric material that is soft and rubberlike at room temperature.They are plastic materials that soften on heating to form a perfect mold.

On cooling, they set to a new form with a smooth yet hard finish.Thermoplastic polymers are used for various interior and exterior components in the automotive industry.

These polymers help OEMs in manufacturing lightweight and durable interior components.Some of the polymers used in automotive interiors are PP, PU, PVC, and others.

These polymers are lightweight, making the vehicles more fuel efficient.

Passenger vehicles is estimated to be the largest vehicle type of automotive interior materials market between 2021 and 2026.
Passenger vehicles consist of all the vehicles which are used for the transportation of passengers.Personal cars, wagons, hatchbacks, sedans, SUV, MUV, estate cars, vans, pickups, and other personal-use vehicles are considered under this segment.

These vehicles can carry one to eight people depending on their type.The technologies used in this type of vehicle are frequently changing due to the high demand from consumers for luxurious and convenience features.

Passenger vehicle manufacturers emphasize on producing vehicles which would provide the utmost safety and exquisite ride quality to the passengers, as safety and luxury are important factors considered while buying any vehicle. Increasing living standards in emerging economies and shift of the production facilities of various manufacturers in these regions are the factors propelling the use of automotive interior materials in passenger vehicles.

Door Panel is estimated to be the largest application of automotive interior materials market in 2020.
Automobile doors panels are components that help mitigate the impact of side collisions and increase the overall safety of the occupant.The interior door panel is made of various materials, and the finish depends on the rest of the vehicle interiors, which include the dashboard and carpets, among others.

Door panels vary from simple plastic to hand-stitched leather finish, depending on the vehicle type and segment.Along with providing an aesthetic appeal, the door panel is also designed to improve the functionality and ergonomics of the vehicle.

This increases the comfort level of the vehicle. Door panels play an important role in the NVH, packaging, storage, and styling of the vehicle.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest automotive interior materials market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is the largest automotive interior materials market owing to rapid economic growth in the region.These factors play an important role in driving the automotive interior materials market.

The developed countries of Asia Pacific house the key global automakers.This region not only serves as a manufacturing hub but also has key R&D facilities.

The automotive industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to grow because of the improving economic conditions as well as the booming manufacturing sector.The market in North America is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period because of the shift of manufacturing bases to the developing countries.

However, the rising demand for luxury vehicles in the region will drive the need for automotive interior materials.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%
• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 29%
• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 27%, Asia Pacific - 33%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key market players profiled in the report include Lear Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Faurecia (France), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) (China), Seiren Co. Ltd. (Japan), DK Leather Corporation Berhad (Malaysia) and DRAXLMAIER Group (Germany).

Research Coverage
This report segments the market for automotive interior materials on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value and volume of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for automotive interior materials.

Reasons to buy this report
This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the automotive interior materials market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on automotive interior materials offered by top players in the global automotive interior materials market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the automotive interior materials market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for automotive interior materials across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global automotive interior materials market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the automotive interior materials market
• Impact of COVID-19 on automotive interior materials market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706382/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


