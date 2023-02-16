Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Market presents global opportunities for the growth of the Automotive industry- says MMR

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Internet of Things in Automotive Market size was valued at USD 79.80 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 26.7% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 529.93 Bn.

Pune, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Automotive and Transportation business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Internet of Things in Automotive Market ”. As per the report, which is a combination of primary and secondary data, the total market opportunity for the Internet of Things in Automotive was USD 79.80 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 26.7 percent CAGR through the forecast period reaching USD 529.93 Bn.



Internet of Things in Automotive Market Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 79.80 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 529.93 Bn CAGR 26.7 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 269 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts and Figures 103 Segment Covered Connectivity Type, Communication Type, Offering and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Heavy funding by the government in the next-generation vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technologies

During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a fast growth rate. The growth of the Internet of Things in Automotive Market is majorly expected to grow due to autonomous vehicles , maintenance alerts, increasing telematics orders from governments, increasing demand for smart devices and the necessity for smartphone functionality in vehicles.

Increasing Sales of Connected Cars is the major driver for the Internet of Things in Automotive Market growth

The connected cars have internet access and local area network (LAN), which facilitates the cars to share their information with different devices inside and outside the cars. The increasing demand for connected cars is driving the Internet of Things in Automotive Market.

The Internet of Things in Automotive Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the regional Internet of Things in Automotive Market is majorly driven by the increasing high-speed networks and internet access, continuous technological advancements in the industry, government programs for smart cities and smart traffic and rapidly growing economies.

The Internet of Things in Automotive Market in the North America region is expected to hold the second-largest market

In the region, the governments are implementing policies to provide safety to the consumers by integrating smart features in the vehicles due to the increasing road accidents.

Internet of Things in Automotive Market Segmentation

By connectivity type, the market for integrated connectivity is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Reduction in up-front hardware connectivity costs in the vehicles, as consumers need to pay for network data cost and as communication costs are directly connected to the user, which allows them to use according to the need, which is a major factor influencing the integrated connectivity market.

By Communication Type, Vehicle to Vehicle segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years

Increasing demand for the Vehicle to Vehicle communication , which helps communicate with other vehicles that are nearby. It helps to drive safely as it provides real-time information from person to person. Cameras and RFID readers are used to transfer real-time information. The information from the traffic lights and parking meter are also conveyed in an efficient manner.

By offering type, the Software segment is expected to dominate the highest market share over the forecast period

Demand for smart vehicles due to an increase in the investment from the government and purchasing power of the consumer. Use of software helps provides an enhanced experience to drivers as well as passengers. Monitoring the condition of the batteries that are utilized in these electric vehicles is expected to drive growth.

By Connectivity Type:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated



By Communication Type:

In-vehicle

vehicle to vehicle

vehicle to infrastructure



By offering:

Hardware

Service

By Application:

Infotainment

Navigation

Telematics



Key Companies covered in the Internet of Things in Automotive Market are:

Qualcomm (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

NVIDIA. (US)

Texas Instruments Inc (US)

Aeris Communications, Inc. (US)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Avnet, Inc. (US)

Zoho Corporation- WebNMS (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems Inc (US)

AT&T Inc (US)

Microsoft (US)

Apple (US)

Google Inc (US)

Moj.io, Inc. (Canada)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

AppyParking (UK)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Audi Ag (Germany)

CarIQ (India)

Evoke Motorcycles (Hong Kong)

Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

LG CNS (South Korea)



Microsoft creates and develops industry-specific cloud solutions on the platform with intelligent edge-to-cloud technologies that come with security, privacy, and compliance built-in. Drive transformation and achieve desired business outcomes by building intelligent environments that allow to connect, monitor, automate, and model devices and applications—all with the Microsoft Cloud. Internet of Things or IoT refers to a collection of managed and platform services across edge and cloud that connect, monitor and control billions of IoT assets in Microsoft.

Qualcomm (US)

Their unique product roadmap supports accelerated innovation and comprehensive system integration for automotive applications. They support automotive product trends in telematics, infotainment, ADAS, and cloud management mobile solutions. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 602 automotive platform, is specifically designed to meet automotive industry standards.

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Connectivity type, Communication type, Offerings, and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Internet of Things in Automotive Market are:

What is Internet of Things in Automotive market?

What is the growth rate of the Internet of Things in Automotive market?

What is the forecast period of the Internet of Things in Automotive market?

Which segment dominated the Internet of Things in Automotive Market growth?

Which factor is expected to drive the Internet of Things in Automotive market?

What is the demand pattern for the Internet of Things in Automotive market?

Who held the largest market share in the Internet of Things in Automotive market?

Who are the key players in the Internet of Things in Automotive market?

