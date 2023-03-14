U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,904.76
    +49.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,024.78
    +205.64 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,391.54
    +202.70 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.88
    +43.58 (+2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.14
    -1.66 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6280
    +0.1130 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3290
    +1.1310 (+0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,895.59
    +1,911.21 (+7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.12
    +30.10 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Automotive IoT Market worth $322.0 billion by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive IoT market is projected to grow from USD 131.2 billion in 2023 to reach USD 322.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the automotive IoT market is driven by the increasing number of regulations mandating advanced features in vehicles for enhanced user comfort, safety, and convenience coupled with growing use of telematics and user-based insurance programs are the major factors driving growth of the automotive IoT market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27200094

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive IoT Market
197 – Tables
61 – Figures
322 – Pages

By offering, the software segment is projected to hold the largest share of the automotive IoT market during the forecast period.

The software segment held the largest share of the overall automotive IoT market, in terms of value, in 2022. The software market includes platforms and solutions which are crucial to the functioning of IoT in an automobile. Software solutions are designed to meet interoperability challenges that arise on account of varied heterogeneous devices and to manage large volumes of data as well as its security and privacy. Factors such as the rising adoption of connected cars and the evolution of high-speed networking technologies have paved the way for the adoption of IoT software solutions.

By connectivity form factor, integrated system segment is projected to exhibit highest CAGR for the automotive IoT market during the forecast period.

The market for the integrated form factor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. There is reduction in up-front hardware connectivity costs in vehicles as user has to pay for network data cost. and as communication costs are directly tied to user, it allows the person to use according to the requirement. These are the major factors leading to higher growth of the integrated connectivity market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=27200094

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market by 2028.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive IoT market during the forecast period.  The US is a major contributor to the growth of the automotive IoT market in North America. North America has been a pioneer in adopting most technological innovations and technological advancements, so the adoption of IoT in North America in the automotive sector has been profound. The region is home to the big 3 of the automotive industry—Ford Motor Company (US), General Motors (US), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US). These companies have been providing connectivity services, which is the major factor driving the market. There has been a significant rise in the investments made by the governments and different companies in this region that are accelerating the adoption of IoT solutions in vehicles.

The North America region is witnessing enormous demand for self-driving cars owing to the high purchasing power as well as access to superior technology. The emergence of self-driving car technology in the North American market is an important trend in increasing the demand for advanced connected car features. The market is already witnessing high growth of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) solutions. This has propelled the automotive IoT market forward in North America. Furthermore, the use of IoT for car health diagnostics is expected to be a significant contributing factor in the future. The measures adopted for environmental safety, like pollution reduction, will further supplement the need for regular information on the health of a car. This is expected to further increase the demand for automotive IoT offerings in the near future.

Key players in the automotive IoT market include NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Harman (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Thales (France), TomTom International (Netherlands), IBM (US), Geotab Inc. (Canada), Texas Instruments (US), Intel Corp. (US), Eurotech (Italy), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany). Apart from this, Airbiquity (US), Qualcomm (US), Visteon (US), Vodafone Group (UK), Microsoft Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), AT&T (US), Cloudmade (UK), Sierra Wireless (Canada) are among a few emerging companies in the automotive IoT market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=27200094

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Intelligent Transportation System Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), System (Advanced Traffic Management System, ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing System), Application (Roadways, Railways, Aviation, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

IoT Node and Gateway Market by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, and Logic Device), End-use Application (Industrial and Consumer), Geography (2020-2027)

Australia Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market by Application, System (ATMS, ATIS, ITS- Enabled Transportation Pricing System, APTS and CVO), and Territory (New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Rest of Australia) - Forecast to 2020

IoT Market in Intelligent Transportation Systems by Components (Semiconductor, Wireless, and Others), Products, Software & Services, Verticals (Road, Rail, Air, and Maritime), Solutions, Applications, and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 – 2020

Traffic Sensor Market by Type (Inductive Loop, Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Image Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Radar Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Magnetic Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Thermal Sensor), Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-iot-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-iot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-iot-market-worth-322-0-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301771282.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.99, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Wall Street Analysts Think CVS Health (CVS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for CVS Health (CVS) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • US Shouldn’t Have Bailed Out SVB Depositors, Say Investors Like Ken Griffin and Carson Block

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s emergency decision to backstop the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has earned praise from prominent names including Larry Summers and Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Nvidia's Charts Tell the Tale of How to Trade the Stock

    Regular readers may recall that I last addressed Nvidia back on February 23rd in response to earnings. The stock opened in the $230's that day, and I made the disciplined sale that I said I would as my target coming into earnings had been $216. Well, the stock has really gone mostly sideways since then and I am back to update my view.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Boeing lands mega deal with Saudi Arabia

    Boeing scores a key deal with Saudi Arabia.

  • Bank of America Has Biggest Losses in Bond Portfolio Among Peers

    The bank was sitting on an unreallized loss of nearly $109 billion in a large bond portfolio at the end of 2022

  • Billionaire Ron Baron bought Charles Schwab shares during Monday's sell-off, CNBC reports

    The 79-year-old founder of Baron Capital didn't disclose how much he purchased, according to the report. On Monday, the Texas-based Charles Schwab reported a 28% decline in average margin balances and a 4% fall in total client assets for February, piling more pressure on the financial services firm amid fears over the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. Both Baron Capital and Charles Schwab did not respond immediately to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Warren urges Powell to recuse from SVB probe, demands answers of ex-bank CEO

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to recuse himself from an internal review of recent bank failures, saying his actions "directly contributed" to them. In a separate letter, Warren pressed ex-Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker for details on the bank's lobbying in favor of a 2018 law that eased regulations for large regional banks, which she and others have pointed to as contributing to the bank's Friday collapse. The Federal Reserve said on Monday it is reviewing its oversight of the bank in the wake of its abrupt failure Friday.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks, regional banks rally as CPI comes in as expected

    U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday morning, as crucial inflation data came in line with expectations. Regional bank stocks soared, clawing back some of their losses in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank fallout.

  • This 14.5%-Yielding ETF Pays Huge Monthly Dividends, but There Are Risks to Consider

    With inflation at 6.4%, many investors are looking for investments that can beat the rate of inflation. The Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) not only helps investors beat inflation, but it more than doubles it with a massive dividend yield of 14.5%. SDIV also holds additional appeal to income-seeking investors because, unlike many other dividend stocks and ETFs, which pay dividends quarterly, this ETF pays a dividend each month. However, there are also some potential drawbacks that in

  • Rivian Stock Falls on Amazon News. It Might Be an Overreaction.

    Amazon told Barron's it is committed to Rivian and still plans to purchase 100,000 Rivian vans by 2030.