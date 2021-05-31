Automotive Laser Headlight System Market to grow by USD 8.48 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Laser Headlight System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive laser headlight system market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 39% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increase in R&D spending by vendors in headlight technology to drive innovation and application, the laser headlights can be used as proximity sensors for collision avoidance systems, the laser headlight technology to undergo multiple phases of miniaturization are the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 39%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Arkema SA, Audi AG, BMW AG, Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J., Infineon Technologies AG, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by precise and targeted illumination. However, the high price of automotive laser headlight systems will hamper the market growth.

How big is the European market?

55% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Arkema SA, Audi AG, BMW AG, Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J., Infineon Technologies AG, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as precise and targeted illumination, the incorporation of energy-efficient solutions in automobiles, the laser headlights provide the longest service lives among headlight technologies will offer immense growth opportunities, the high price of automotive laser headlight systems is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive laser headlight system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market is segmented as below:

End-user

o Passenger Cars

o Motorcycles



Geography

o Europe

o APAC

o North America

o The Middle East and Africa

o South America

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive laser headlight system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Size

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Trends

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increase in R&D spending by vendors in headlight technology to drive innovation and application as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Laser Headlight System Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive laser headlight system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive laser headlight system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive laser headlight system market across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive laser headlight system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arkema SA

Audi AG

BMW AG

Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J.

Infineon Technologies AG

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

