U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.04
    -5.77 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,628.64
    -0.92 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,351.59
    -12.82 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.81
    -0.96 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.29
    -1.33 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.20
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4780
    -0.0470 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9330
    -0.6640 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,942.71
    +116.27 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.26
    -3.02 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,769.18
    -15.49 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Automotive lead-acid battery market size to increase by USD 4,077.41 million: Market research insights highlight the increasing number of electronic applications in passenger cars as a key driver - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the automotive lead-acid battery market will witness a YOY growth of 2.41% between 2022 and 2023. The market is segmented by application (aftermarket and OEM), vehicle type (passenger and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The automotive lead-acid battery market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,077.41 million at a CAGR of 2.84% from 2022 to 2027 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market 2023-2027

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Vendor insights

The global automotive lead-acid battery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various strategies to compete in the market. Prominent vendors are working on developing efficient automotive lead-acid batteries for customers. The rising electronic content in automobiles and the growing adoption of EVs are increasing the need for batteries, which is driving the demand for automotive lead-acid batteries. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amara Raja Group

  • Banner GmbH

  • C and D Technologies Inc.

  • Camel Group Co. Ltd.

  • Clarios

  • Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

  • CSB Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • EnerSys

  • EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Exide Industries Ltd.

  • GS Yuasa Corp.

  • HBL Power Systems Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc.

  • Leoch International Technology Ltd.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the automotive lead-acid battery market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will account for 61% of the global market growth.

China, India, and Japan are the major markets for automotive lead-acid batteries in APAC. The increasing disposable income and the launch of new car models by OEMs are driving the market growth. APAC has the largest number of potential first-time buyers of passenger cars, which is leading to growth in the sales of such cars. These factors will drive the automotive lead-acid batteries market in the region during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market-industry-analysis?v1

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Key segment analysis

The aftermarket segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries provide a quick power boost in a short time. Hence, they dominate the automotive aftermarket. In the automotive industry, lead-acid battery is the only available battery technology for scalable link interface (SLI) applications due to its high cold-cranking performance. The low cost of lead-acid batteries will drive the growth of this segment dominance during the forecast period.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Key market drivers & challenges

The increasing number of electronic applications in passenger cars is driving the global automotive lead-acid battery market growth. Some of the technologies used in passenger cars include global positioning systems (GPS), music systems, Bluetooth, and wireless charging. The adoption of electronic applications in passenger cars is increasing owing to the increasing demand for improved navigation systems, safety, and comfort. Hence, there is a high demand for efficient batteries, such as automotive lead-acid batteries, which can power electronic components. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global automotive lead-acid battery market during the forecast period.

Stringent laws to prevent lead pollution are challenging the global automotive lead-acid battery market growth. The increase in the production of lead-acid batteries can result in lead pollution. These batteries require high quantities of lead, which is often mixed with exhaust gases. To curb lead poisoning, governments of many countries have implemented stringent laws. For instance, the Government of China has shut down most lead-acid battery manufacturing plants and has also enforced stringent regulations and standards for battery disposal and production. Such regulations will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges affecting the automotive lead-acid battery market.

What are the key data covered in this automotive lead-acid battery market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive lead-acid battery market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive lead-acid battery market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lead-acid battery market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The automotive Li-ion battery market size is expected to increase by USD 38.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers automotive Li-ion battery market segmentation by vehicle type (BEV and PHEV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The carbon black in lead-acid battery market size is expected to increase by USD 116.06 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. This report extensively covers segmentation by battery type (flooded lead-acid battery and valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,077.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.41

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, Banner GmbH, C and D Technologies Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., CSB Energy Technology Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Leoch International Technology Ltd., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's utilities market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive lead-acid battery market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 7.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

  • 12.4 Amara Raja Group

  • 12.5 Banner GmbH

  • 12.6 C and D Technologies Inc.

  • 12.7 Camel Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Clarios

  • 12.9 Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

  • 12.10 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 12.11 EnerSys

  • 12.12 EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Exide Industries Ltd.

  • 12.14 GS Yuasa Corp.

  • 12.15 HBL Power Systems Ltd.

  • 12.16 Leoch International Technology Ltd.

  • 12.17 The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Irish Whiskey Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Irish Whiskey Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-4-077-41-million-market-research-insights-highlight-the-increasing-number-of-electronic-applications-in-passenger-cars-as-a-key-driver---technavio-301727950.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Is ServiceNow Now Ready to Rally?

    ServiceNow has seen its charts turn sideways from September and prices have recently rallied above the highs of the past three months and just closed above the declining 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned higher from October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed above the zero line for an outright buy signal.

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Ford in talks to sell plant in Germany to China-based EV maker, WSJ reports

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) slipped 0.6% in premarket trading, after rallying 5.1% over the past two sessions, after The Wall Street Journal reported the automaker was in talks to sell a manufacturing plant in Germany, while Bloomberg reported the company was planning to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe. The WSJ report said Ford was in talks with China-based electric vehicle maker BYD Co. (BYDDY) (HK:1211) over the sale of the plant in Saarlouis, Germany, where Ford produces Focus model vehicles and production is scheduled to end in 2025.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.

  • Wells Fargo Continues to Flourish

    4th-quarter earnings failed to impress, but the bank still has its fans

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry

    Traeger (COOK), The Honest Company (HNST), Genius Brands (GNUS) and The RealReal (REAL) have been focusing on superior product strategy and prudent capital investments.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Halliburton and 4 Other Energy Stocks Poised to Keep Growing Earnings

    Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Targa Resources, and EQT all should boost profits handily this year.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • Ford to make call on Europe job cuts by mid-Feb as buyers circle German site

    Ford will decide by mid-February how many jobs to cut in Europe, a union representative said on Tuesday, as reports surfaced that China's BYD was in talks with Ford to buy one of the U.S. carmaker's German sites. The future of the site in Saarlouis, a city in the German state of Saarland, has been unclear since last June when Ford picked a site in Spain to assemble its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) over the German plant, which will stop producing its current model, the Ford Focus, from 2025. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Ford officials were travelling to China next week to visit BYD and discuss selling the site to the Chinese EV maker, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • Halliburton tops Wall Street estimates as equipment remains fully booked

    (Reuters) -U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton Co on Tuesday topped Wall Street profit estimates for its fourth quarter and said its shale oil-well fracking equipment remains fully booked with oil prices driving increased drilling. The largest provider of hydraulic fracking services used to complete shale oil and gas wells maxed out on its North American fracking equipment and crews.

  • How long does your retirement savings need to last? First, learn how long you might live.

    A study by the TIAA Institute found that only 37% of U.S. adults have a handle on how long they could potentially live.

  • GE Earnings Climb on Strong Demand for Jet Engines, Power Equipment

    Strong demand for its jet engines and power equipment lifted General Electric to a quarterly profit and higher revenue than a year ago.

  • U.S. mattress maker Serta Simmons files for bankruptcy protection

    Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of U.S. bedding sales, has filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to eliminate most of its debt, as the slowing economy and rising interest rates crimp consumer demand. Its prepackaged bankruptcy plan calls for debt to be reduced to $300 million from $1.9 billion. Serta Simmons also lined up $125 million in financing to keep operating, including to pay its 3,600 employees.

  • San Francisco landlord sues Elon Musk's Twitter for millions in unpaid rent

    The owner of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has sued the social media giant, alleging the company has missed two rent payments at its 1355 Market St. building. In the suit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Shorenstein affiliate said Twitter failed to make a $3.36 million rent payment for the last month of 2022 and subsequently missed a $3.49 million rent payment for January. Shorenstein and its partner, JPMorgan, are also seeking to force Twitter to increase its security deposit by $10 million — something the company is required to do per the terms of its lease, according to the suit, if it undergoes "a transfer in control."