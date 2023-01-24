Automotive lead-acid battery market size to increase by USD 4,077.41 million: Market research insights highlight the increasing number of electronic applications in passenger cars as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the automotive lead-acid battery market will witness a YOY growth of 2.41% between 2022 and 2023. The market is segmented by application (aftermarket and OEM), vehicle type (passenger and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The automotive lead-acid battery market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,077.41 million at a CAGR of 2.84% from 2022 to 2027 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market 2023-2027

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Vendor insights

The global automotive lead-acid battery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various strategies to compete in the market. Prominent vendors are working on developing efficient automotive lead-acid batteries for customers. The rising electronic content in automobiles and the growing adoption of EVs are increasing the need for batteries, which is driving the demand for automotive lead-acid batteries. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amara Raja Group

Banner GmbH

C and D Technologies Inc.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Clarios

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

CSB Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the automotive lead-acid battery market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will account for 61% of the global market growth.

China, India, and Japan are the major markets for automotive lead-acid batteries in APAC. The increasing disposable income and the launch of new car models by OEMs are driving the market growth. APAC has the largest number of potential first-time buyers of passenger cars, which is leading to growth in the sales of such cars. These factors will drive the automotive lead-acid batteries market in the region during the forecast period.

Story continues

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Key segment analysis

The aftermarket segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries provide a quick power boost in a short time. Hence, they dominate the automotive aftermarket. In the automotive industry, lead-acid battery is the only available battery technology for scalable link interface (SLI) applications due to its high cold-cranking performance. The low cost of lead-acid batteries will drive the growth of this segment dominance during the forecast period.

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Key market drivers & challenges

The increasing number of electronic applications in passenger cars is driving the global automotive lead-acid battery market growth. Some of the technologies used in passenger cars include global positioning systems (GPS), music systems, Bluetooth, and wireless charging. The adoption of electronic applications in passenger cars is increasing owing to the increasing demand for improved navigation systems, safety, and comfort. Hence, there is a high demand for efficient batteries, such as automotive lead-acid batteries, which can power electronic components. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global automotive lead-acid battery market during the forecast period.

Stringent laws to prevent lead pollution are challenging the global automotive lead-acid battery market growth. The increase in the production of lead-acid batteries can result in lead pollution. These batteries require high quantities of lead, which is often mixed with exhaust gases. To curb lead poisoning, governments of many countries have implemented stringent laws. For instance, the Government of China has shut down most lead-acid battery manufacturing plants and has also enforced stringent regulations and standards for battery disposal and production. Such regulations will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive lead-acid battery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive lead-acid battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive lead-acid battery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lead-acid battery market vendors

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,077.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, Banner GmbH, C and D Technologies Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., CSB Energy Technology Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Leoch International Technology Ltd., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

