Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Report Featuring Major Vendors including Anhui Anhuang Machinery Co. Ltd., B J Spring Ltd. & Betts Co., Increasing Electrification In Vehicles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

0
·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market 2022-2026
The potential growth difference for the automotive leaf spring suspension market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.96 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Vendors Offerings

The automotive leaf spring suspension market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing electrification of vehicles and rising sales of luxury cars are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as reliability issues and difficult diagnostic processes requiring in-depth knowledge for maintenance will challenge market growth.

The automotive leaf spring suspension market report is segmented by Application (Light commercial vehicles, Medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, and Buses and coaches) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the
segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.75

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anhui Anhuang Machinery Co. Ltd., B J Spring Ltd., Betts Co., Dorman Products Inc., EATON Detroit Spring Inc., EMCO INDUSTRIES, Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Mack Springs, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., OlgunCelik A.S., Owen Springs Ltd., Rassini SAPI de CV, Shandong Auto Spring Factory Zibo Co. Ltd., Shandong Beiqi Haihua Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Shandong Leopard Automotive Holdings Ltd., Sogefi Spa, STR AUTOMOTIVE IND. AND FOREIGN TRADE. LTD. STI., Jamna Auto Industries Ltd., and Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Buses and coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Dorman Products Inc.

  • 10.4 EATON Detroit Spring Inc.

  • 10.5 EMCO INDUSTRIES

  • 10.6 Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hendrickson Holdings LLC

  • 10.8 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

  • 10.9 OlgunCelik A.S.

  • 10.10 Rassini SAPI de CV

  • 10.11 Shandong Auto Spring Factory Zibo Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Sogefi Spa

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-leaf-spring-suspension-market-report-featuring-major-vendors-including-anhui-anhuang-machinery-co-ltd-b-j-spring-ltd--betts-co-increasing-electrification-in-vehicles-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301629692.html

SOURCE Technavio

