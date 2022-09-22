Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Report Featuring Major Vendors including Anhui Anhuang Machinery Co. Ltd., B J Spring Ltd. & Betts Co., Increasing Electrification In Vehicles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive leaf spring suspension market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.96 billion.

Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Vendors Offerings

The automotive leaf spring suspension market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing electrification of vehicles and rising sales of luxury cars are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as reliability issues and difficult diagnostic processes requiring in-depth knowledge for maintenance will challenge market growth.

The automotive leaf spring suspension market report is segmented by Application (Light commercial vehicles, Medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, and Buses and coaches) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anhui Anhuang Machinery Co. Ltd., B J Spring Ltd., Betts Co., Dorman Products Inc., EATON Detroit Spring Inc., EMCO INDUSTRIES, Henan Changtong High tech Co. Ltd., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Mack Springs, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., OlgunCelik A.S., Owen Springs Ltd., Rassini SAPI de CV, Shandong Auto Spring Factory Zibo Co. Ltd., Shandong Beiqi Haihua Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Shandong Leopard Automotive Holdings Ltd., Sogefi Spa, STR AUTOMOTIVE IND. AND FOREIGN TRADE. LTD. STI., Jamna Auto Industries Ltd., and Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

