Automotive LED Headlamps Market Size to Grow by USD 2.34 billion | Need For Energy Efficient Lighting Systems to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive LED Headlamps Market by Application (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive LED headlamps market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 2.34 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive LED headlamps market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in the income levels and the expanding middle-class population will fuel the automotive LED headlamps market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The passenger cars application segment will emerge as the highest revenue-generating segment of the automotive LED headlamps market during the projected period.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: The need for energy-efficient lighting systems is notably driving the automotive LED headlamps market growth. Growing environmental concerns and government initiatives primarily drive the EV market. The efficiency of lighting systems plays a vital role in automobile safety. Hence, OEMs and suppliers of automotive headlamps are increasingly focused on providing an efficient lighting system in vehicles. In the case of light output, LED headlamps can illuminate a greater distance as compared to halogen headlamps. These factors will drive the global automotive LED headlamps market during the forecast period.
Market Challenge: The major challenge impeding the automotive LED headlamps market growth is the adoption of laser lighting in automobiles. Automotive headlamp technologies are evolving continuously. Developments in automotive headlamps are mainly concentrated on improving efficiency by reducing power consumption. The illumination range of halogen headlights is just over 90 meters, while it is more than 500 meters in laser headlights. In addition, laser headlights offer enhanced visibility, resulting in improved traffic safety. The adoption of laser headlights will increase in the luxury car segment, which will be a challenge for the global automotive LED headlamps market.
Vendor Landscape
The automotive LED headlamps market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The automotive LED headlamps market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Some other key market players
·
