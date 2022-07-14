Automotive LED Headlamps Market Size to Grow by USD 2.34 billion | Need For Energy Efficient Lighting Systems to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive LED Headlamps Market by Application (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive LED headlamps market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 2.34 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive LED headlamps market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in the income levels and the expanding middle-class population will fuel the automotive LED headlamps market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The passenger cars application segment will emerge as the highest revenue-generating segment of the automotive LED headlamps market during the projected period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive LED Headlamps Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For regional opportunities and segment-based market share contribution insights, Read

Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The need for energy-efficient lighting systems is notably driving the automotive LED headlamps market growth. Growing environmental concerns and government initiatives primarily drive the EV market. The efficiency of lighting systems plays a vital role in automobile safety. Hence, OEMs and suppliers of automotive headlamps are increasingly focused on providing an efficient lighting system in vehicles. In the case of light output, LED headlamps can illuminate a greater distance as compared to halogen headlamps. These factors will drive the global automotive LED headlamps market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The major challenge impeding the automotive LED headlamps market growth is the adoption of laser lighting in automobiles. Automotive headlamp technologies are evolving continuously. Developments in automotive headlamps are mainly concentrated on improving efficiency by reducing power consumption. The illumination range of halogen headlights is just over 90 meters, while it is more than 500 meters in laser headlights. In addition, laser headlights offer enhanced visibility, resulting in improved traffic safety. The adoption of laser headlights will increase in the luxury car segment, which will be a challenge for the global automotive LED headlamps market.

Key Market Dynamics and Their Impact Analysis can be retrieved as you Download

Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The automotive LED headlamps market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The automotive LED headlamps market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other key market players

·

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Power Window Switch Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive LED Headlamps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14.13% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 2.34 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Lumax Industries Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-led-headlamps-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-34-billion---need-for-energy-efficient-lighting-systems-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301585455.html

SOURCE Technavio