Automotive Li-ion Battery Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by the Favorable Government Policies |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive Li-ion battery market is expected to grow by USD 38.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive Li-ion batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant demand for EVs, along with the manufacturing and industrial boom in China will facilitate the automotive Li-ion battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automotive Li-ion Battery Market Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (BEV and PHEV) & Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), Forecasts 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/automotive-li-ion-battery-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Li-ion Battery Market - Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the automotive Li-ion battery market is favorable government policies. Governments of various countries are collaborating with automotive manufacturers to address the growing concerns related to environmental safety and clean energy mix. For instance, several countries, such as France and the UK, have announced that they would ban the sale of diesel vehicles in their countries, which will aid in driving the sales of EVs. Furthermore, incentives and tax credits are being offered by governments to promote the use of EVs, which will increase the demand for automotive Li-ion batteries. The changing climatic and atmospheric conditions caused due to rapid urbanization and the growing population have led the European Commission (EC) to implement stringent fuel efficiency and emission norms to address these issues.

Automotive Li-ion Battery Market - Challenges

The development of high-energy-density batteries such as lithium-sulfur batteries will be a major challenge for the automotive Li-ion battery market during the forecast period. With the fast-growing global population, the global demand for clean energy has substantially increased. Traditional automotive li-ion batteries play a limited role in meeting these demands due to their limited capacity and energy density. Other energy storage systems such as lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries offer higher energy density in comparison with li-ion batteries. Sulfur delivers a high theoretical capacity in comparison with cathode materials used in Li-ion batteries. However, the commercialization process of Li-S batteries developed at a slow rate.

Some of key Automotive Li-ion Battery Players:

The automotive Li-ion battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Brookfield Business Partners LP

BYD Co. Ltd.

China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Technavio automotive Li-ion battery market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Automotive Li-ion Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

BEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

PHEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive Li-ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 38.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.95 Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brookfield Business Partners LP, BYD Co. Ltd., China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

