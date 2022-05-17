U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.50
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,212.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,298.75
    +54.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.00
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.61
    +0.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0445
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2370
    +0.1840 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,898.37
    -857.33 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.05
    +427.37 (+176.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.41
    +30.36 (+0.11%)
     

Automotive LiDAR Market to Expand at 19.5% CAGR through 2032 as Sales of Autonomous Vehicles Bolster

·5 min read

China to Lead the Automotive LiDAR Market Amidst Increasing Investments in the Automotive Industry

In its latest report, Fact.MR presents an elaborate analysis of various factors influencing the global automotive LiDAR market including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends. It further delves deeper into observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments, including products and regions.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive LiDAR market expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031, with sales growing at a 19.5% CAGR over the assessment period. Increasing sales of self-driving cars are expected to boost sales. These systems are required in advanced driver assistance systems and collision warning systems to fulfil the requirements of a safe and intelligent car to make driving an immersive experience.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Advancements in technology is a mainstay in all industries and automotive LiDAR market is witnessing rapid technological advancements. Hence, modern vehicles are equipped electrical and electronic devices to keep up with the growing preference for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). Ongoing transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to bode well for the market.

LiDAR technology has found convergence in automobiles to track minute deviations in the surroundings. Hence, they are indispensable, with use in lane departure warning systems and collision warning systems in driverless cars.

Autonomous car technology is expected to drive the usage of LiDAR systems. This, coupled with government initiatives to make travelling hazardless with technological advancements such as 4D LiDAR will fuel sales of LiDAR sensors and devices.

This technology has underscored the need for miniaturization in electronic systems, with rise in MEMS LiDAR devices for implementation in various streams. Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-Machine (M-M) learning steers the car from dead-alleys, blind-spots etc., which is expected to boost their adoption in the forthcoming years.

For Critical Insights on Automotive LiDAR Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7314

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 430 Mn

Projected Year Value (2031F)

US$ 3 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2021-2031)

CAGR 19.5 %

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on technology, the solid-state LiDAR segment will account for 60% of the total market share.

  • China is expected to dominate the East Asia automotive LiDAR market over the forecast period.

  • The U.S. will account for a lion's share of the North America automotive LiDAR market owing to increasing sales of electric vehicles.

Growth Drivers:

  • Increasing sales of autonomous vehicles will spur demand for automotive LiDAR systems.

  • Surging adoption of solid-state LiDAR due to their cost-effectiveness will augment the growth in the market.

  • The implementation of LiDAR will grow on the back of advancements in scanners, advanced hardware and sensors.

Restraints:

  • High costs associated with implementation of automatic LiDAR systems proves to be a deterrent to growth of LiDAR market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7314

Competitive Landscape:

The global automotive LiDAR market comprises a blend of local, as well as international companies. Majority of these companies are increasingly focusing on strategic collaborations to expand their presence worldwide.

For instance,

  • In March 2020, Velodyne LiDAR, a prominent name in LiDAR technology industry announced a merger with NAVYA, a leading driverless cars system provider.

  • In April 2021, two luminaries in LiDAR technology industries, Lingdao Intelligence and Innoviz Technologies inked a deal to launch high-res LiDAR to the Chinese Market

  • In Jan 2022, Valeo declared to go forward with a new generation of LiDAR for 2024 launch.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Delphi Automotive PLC

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • TetraVue

  • XenomatiX N.V.

  • Luminar Technologies Inc.

  • LeddarTech Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

  • Velodyne LIDAR Inc.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7314

More Valuable Insights on Automotive LiDAR Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR reveals key factors expected to boost the growth in global automatic LiDAR market during the forecast period (2021-2031). The survey also provides an in-depth analysis of opportunities and drivers projected to propel sales of automotive LiDAR through detailed segmentation as follows:

  • By Technology :

  • By Location :

  • By Image Projection :

  • By Range Type :

  • By Vehicle Type :

  • By Application :

  • By Region :

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive LiDAR Market Report

  • What was the total automotive LiDAR market value in 2020?

  • What will the automotive LiDAR market size be by the end of the forecast period?

  • At what rate will the automotive LiDAR market expand?

  • What are the upcoming trends in automotive LiDAR?

  • Why is solid-state LiDAR popular?

  • Who are the key automotive LiDAR players?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: To free the environment from pollution excess from defence and commercial aircrafts and to improve fuel efficiency, sales in the aerospace parts manufacturing market will increase.

Automotive Automatic Transmission Market: Key manufacturers are aiming to comply with emission standards and to optimize the dynamics in automotive transmission to enhance the customer experience. Growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles will augment the growth in the automotive automatic transmission market.

Automotive On-Board Power Inverter Market: Growing preference for digitalization with self-driving cars, hybrid car and electric cars gaining high popularity, demand for automotive on-board power inverters over the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-lidar-market-to-expand-at-19-5-cagr-through-2032-as-sales-of-autonomous-vehicles-bolster-301548235.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe billionaire investor ended his long-running bet o

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.