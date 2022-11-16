U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Automotive LiDAR Market to Propel at a CAGR of 19.50% to Hit a Revenue of USD 3 Billion by 2031 | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2020, the value of global automotive LiDAR market stood at US$ 430 Mn. The global market is likely to rise at 19.50% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. It is predicted that the global automotive LiDAR market will cross valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031. The LIDAR sensor technology for autonomous driving is rising as some of the major companies in the automotive industry work harder to create autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. The top automotive LIDAR companies are concentrating on expanding their market share through merger and acquisition operations.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture

The global automotive LiDAR market is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period due to the increasing demand for automotive electronics. End customers all around the world are progressively adopting automotive electronics including front cameras, reverse parking cameras, lane departure warning cameras, clusters, and thin-film transistors. Market players are likely to observe significant growth prospects as a result of rising demand for automotive LIDAR.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27497

Key Findings of Market Report

  • LiDAR technology is increasingly utilized in various electronic components such as tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), power steering, heat control infotainment, and anti-lock braking system. Besides, actuators, micro-controllers, and sensors also utilize of LiDAR, which is expected to drive the automotive LiDAR market in the forthcoming years.

  • LiDAR technology is profitably incorporated into electronic parts including heat control infotainment, anti-lock braking systems, power steering, and tire pressure monitoring systems. LiDAR is used by actuators, sensors, and microcontrollers, which is expected to drive the sales of automotive LIDAR market.

  • The solid-state LiDAR technology guarantees higher resolution quality, improved performance, and economic viability. The global automotive LiDAR market is anticipated to grow as a result of growing disposable income, improvements in car technology, and more laws and regulations on reducing emissions by governments in many developing nations.

  • The rapid advancement of autonomous shuttles and robo-taxis, among other next-generation self-driving cars, is also anticipated to increase demand for such automobiles. LiDAR sensors are crucial to the operation of these vehicles. Therefore, the global automotive LiDAR market is anticipated to be driven by advancements in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle technologies.

Make an Enquiry before Buying -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=27497

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Growth Drivers

  • Industry participants are anticipated to create growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period due to the region's increasing use of technology as well as autonomous cars. One of the key factors causing the Asia Pacific automotive LiDAR market to grow so quickly is the increase in sales of autonomous vehicles in emerging nations like China and India. China Automotive Lidar Market Share is likely to play an important role in the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

  • InnoviZ Technologies Ltd

  • Delphi Automotive PLC

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Luminar Technologies Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=27497

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Segmentation

Technology

  • Solid-state LiDAR

  • Mechanical / Scanning LiDAR

Location

  • Roof & Upper Pillars

  • Headlight & Taillights

  • Bumper & Grill

  • Others

Image Projection

  • 2D

  • 3D

Range Type

  • Short & Mid-range

  • Long Range

Vehicle Type

  • IC Engine Vehicle

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Application

  • Semi-autonomous

  • Autonomous

Automotive Research Reports

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market- Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market size is expected to reach US$ 12.75 Bn by the end of 2031

Caster Wheels Market- Caster Wheels Market is expected to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market- Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 13.84 Bn by the end of 2031

Two-wheeler Shock Absorber Market- The global two-wheeler shock absorber market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by the end of 2031

Trailer Wheel Market- Trailer Wheel Market to surpass value of US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2031

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market- Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market to Reach US$ $ 117.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Engine Management System Market- Automotive Engine Management System Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 95.4 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Thermal System Market- Automotive Thermal System Market is expected to reach value of US$ 50.38 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726206/Automotive-LiDAR-Market-to-Propel-at-a-CAGR-of-1950-to-Hit-a-Revenue-of-USD-3-Billion-by-2031-Report-by-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc

