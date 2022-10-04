U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,778.16
    +99.73 (+2.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,179.31
    +688.42 (+2.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,171.55
    +356.12 (+3.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.99
    +52.12 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.36
    +1.73 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +23.00 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    +0.48 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9945
    +0.0118 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5870
    -0.0640 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1404
    +0.0084 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5640
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,084.31
    +675.53 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.55
    +10.11 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.84
    +156.08 (+2.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Expected to Generate $11.7 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·8 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in popularity of autonomous vehicles and investment by key market players on research and development activities drive the global automotive LiDAR sensors market. Based on type, the Time of Flight (ToF) segment held the highest share in 2021. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive LiDAR sensors market garnered $793.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $11.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 31.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF - 310 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2377

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$793.2 million

Market Size in 2031

$11.7 billion

CAGR

31.7%

No. of Pages in Report

310

Segments Covered

Type, Technology, Image Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Region

Drivers

Rise in popularity of autonomous vehicles

Investment by key market players on research and development activities

Opportunities

Increase in innovations by market players, such as the incorporation of sensor technology in LiDAR point clouds through feature extraction and clustering to sense the hurdles more effectively

Restraints

Poor performance of automotive LiDAR sensors in adverse weather conditions, such as wet and foggy weather

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted various industries, such as automotive, which has led to a drastic decline in automotive sales. As LiDAR is widely used in automotive manufacturing, there was a significant reduction in the automotive LiDAR sensors market.

  • China is the leading producer and exporter of raw materials required for LiDAR production. However, with China being the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, its exports were affected, leading to a decline in LiDAR production.

  • Sales of LiDAR are directly proportional to the demand from end-use industries, namely automotive. However, the demand for LiDAR in the automotive industry was greatly affected, owing to import-export restrictions, closed borders, and supply chain disruptions due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The economic slowdown has affected the setup of new LiDAR projects across the world as the majority of government funding has been diverted toward the healthcare sector, owing to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, impacting the market to a great extent.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market based on type, technology, image type, vehicle type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2377

Based on type, the time of flight (ToF) segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the frequency-modulated-continuous-wave (FMCW) segment.

Based on image type, the 2 dimensional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the 3 dimensional segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the semi-autonomous segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total automotive LiDAR sensors market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2377?reqfor=covid

Leading market players of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market analyzed in the research include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, First Sensor AG, Denso Corp, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Novariant, Inc., Laddartech, Quanergy Systems, Inc., Phantom Intelligence, and Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefit For Stakeholders:

  • The report provides an exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global automotive LiDAR sensors market trends along with the automotive LiDAR sensors market forecast.

  • The report elucidates the automotive LiDAR sensors market opportunity along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. It is a compilation of detailed information, inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain, and quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the market for strategy building.

  • The report entailing the automotive LiDAR sensors market analysis maps the qualitative sway of various industry factors on market segments as well as geographies. The complete analysis of lidar for automotive market is provided in this study.

  • The data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments affecting the automotive LiDAR sensors market growth.

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Key Segments:
By Type:

  • Time of Flight (ToF)

  • Frequency-Modulated-Continuous-Wave (FMCW)

By Technology:

  • Solid-State

  • Electro-Mechanical

By Image Type:

  • 2 Dimensional

  • 3 Dimensional

By Vehicle Type:

  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

  • Hybrid

  • Battery Electric

By Application:

  • Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

  • Autonomous Vehicles

By Region:

  • North America  (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe  (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific  (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA  (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report titles for your reference, considering Impact of COVID-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market”.

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

3D LiDAR Sensor Market By Type (Mechanical and Solid State), Application (Navigation Devices, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Security & Surveillance, and Others), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Transportation, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

LiDAR Market By Type (Terrestrial, Aerial, Mobile, and Short Range), Component (LASER, Inertial Navigation System, Camera, GPS GNSS Receiver, and MEMS), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration & Detection, and Others), and End User (Defense & Aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining, and Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
LiDAR Sensor For Environmental Market By Technology (2D LiDAR, 3D LiDAR, and 4D LiDAR), Installation Type (Airborne LiDAR and Ground-Based LiDAR), Service (Aerial Surveying and Ground-Based Surveying), and Application (Forest Management, Coastline Management, Air Pollution, Water Pollution, Agriculture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Collision Avoidance Sensor Market By Technology (Radar, Camera, Ultrasound, Lidar, and Others), Function Type (Adaptive, Automated, Monitoring, and Warning), Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assistance, Night Vision (NV), Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Rail, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell

    These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has given up several years of gains in just a few painful months this year. Shopify has been growing at a 53% compound annual growth rate since mid-2019, yet those massive gains are slowing. Management says this growth rate is far below its projections from early 2022, mainly because consumers have pivoted back toward normal spending patterns rather than continuing to favor e-commerce as they did during earlier phases of the pandemic.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • This Growth Stock Once Soared 1,900% -- and Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

    Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for September 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 277 in the period ending September 30, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,388 Bitcoin.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains as investors hope for policy pivot

    U.S. stocks charged higher at the start of trading Tuesday as Wall Street maintained momentum from the previous session’s rally.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    Many companies will rebound from the ongoing downturn as the economy improves, but in all likelihood, many others will continue to struggle. Many rushed to invest in companies such as Canopy Growth, which has long been considered one of the leaders in the field. Cannabis companies had trouble raising funds due to the nature of their business activities.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Buying and holding great companies for the long run is a tried and tested way of building one's wealth in the stock market. Such a strategy allows investors to gain from emerging opportunities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a $100,000 investment in Microsoft stock a decade ago would be worth close to $1 million now, assuming the dividends were reinvested.

  • The Stock Market Is Rallying. Why the Next Move Is Likely Lower.

    The S&P 500 has dropped so much that even Monday's upswing doesn't mean it is out of the woods.