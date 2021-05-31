Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market to grow by USD 318.57 million through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive LiDAR sensors market is set to grow by USD 318.57 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rapid developments in autonomous vehicle technology, the key role of LiDAR sensors in ADAS, and the development of more versatile solid-state LiDAR sensors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive LiDAR sensors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Story continues

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market size

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market trends

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market industry analysis

Rapid developments in autonomous vehicle technology are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of automotive LiDAR sensors may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive LiDAR sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LiDAR sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive LiDAR sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive LiDAR sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LiDAR sensors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

ADAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Continental AG

Denso Corp.

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

LeddarTech Inc.

Neptec Technologies Corp.

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Valeo SA

Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

