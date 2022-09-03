U.S. markets closed

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market to Record a CAGR of 17%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiDAR sensors detect the distance of an object or obstacle by illuminating the target with a beam of laser. In the automotive industry, LiDAR sensors are primarily used for the development of autonomous vehicles and advanced ADAS features.

Latest market research report titled Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

 

The automotive LiDAR sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 318.57 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automotive LiDAR sensors market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The automotive LiDAR sensors market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Continental AG - The company offers High-Resolution 3D Flash LiDAR, which is a short-range sensor used in the automotive industry.

  • Denso Corp. - The company develops LiDAR for automotive OEMs across the world.

  • Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA - The company produces iDAR, which is a new form of intelligent data collection that fuses 1,550 nanometer (nm), solid-state agile LiDAR with a low-light HD camera and embedded AI to intelligently capture data at the sensor level.

  • Infineon Technologies AG - The company manufactures LiDAR sensors for automotive OEMs.

  • LeddarTech Inc. - The company manufactures LiDAR solutions for the automotive industry.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LiDAR sensors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive LiDAR sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive LiDAR sensors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LiDAR sensors market vendors

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 318.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.21

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Germany, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp. , Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • ADAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corp.

  • Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • LeddarTech Inc.

  • Neptec Technologies Corp.

  • Quanergy Systems Inc.

  • Valeo SA

  • Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-lidar-sensorsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-lidar-sensors-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-17-north-america-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301616698.html

SOURCE Technavio

