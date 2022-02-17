U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Automotive Lighting Market is Projected to Expand at Over 6% CAGR by Garnering a Revenue of US$ 45 Bn from 2021 to 2031, Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Automotive Lighting Market Analysis by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), by Solution (Digital Transaction Document Archival, Workflow Automation, Authentication), by End User, by Vertical & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s report states the sales for automotive lighting are expected to surpass US$ 45 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 6% through the forecast period 2021-2031. Increasing demand for LED lights along with halogen lights is propelling the demand for automotive lighting.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, the sales of automotive lighting exceeded the sales of US$ 20 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, sales of vehicles observed a decline in the initial quarters, attributed to substantial shortfalls in automotive output amid mandatory lockdowns. However, since Q4 2020, restrictions have lifted. This, in turn, is expected to upsurge the sales of automotive lighting.

Manufacturers of automotive lighting are focusing on improving the efficiency of lights. In addition, these lights consume lesser energy. Due to the factors mentioned above, the demand for automotive lighting has increased over time. As of 2021, the expected valuation for the market is US$ 25 Bn.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4795

What is the Commercial Potential of Automotive Lighting?

Apart from vehicles, lighting is used in industrial & commercial applications. Industrial lighting is mainly found in factories, chemical plants, and manufacturing plants, while commercial lighting is found in homes, offices, restaurants, schools, and any other commercial centres.

Lighting technology has made advancements in all segments over the years. Manufacturers are trying to improve the efficiency of lighting solutions for automotive as well as industrial use. Halogen, LED, and xenon headlight technologies are driving market expansion across regions. The potential for the lighting market is not only limited to automotive but across many different sectors.

What is the Scope for LED Automotive Lighting?

LED lights are highly energy efficient, compared to halogen or other headlights. LED lighting technology is used in many luxury and high-end vehicles, but nowadays, manufacturers have slowly started to use LED lighting solutions across vehicle types due to constant development in lighting technology.

In addition, they draw less energy from the vehicle which in turn increases energy efficiency, thus enabling automobile users to economize on costs. Thus, LED lights are expected to possess 40% of market share for automotive lighting.

To learn more about Automotive Lighting Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4795

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Lighting Industry Survey

  • Application

    • Front Headlights

    • Fog Lights

    • Rear Lights

    • Side Lights

    • Interior Lights

  • Vehicle Type

    • Automotive Lighting for Passenger Cars

    • Automotive Lighting for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

    • Automotive Lighting for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

    • Automotive Lighting for Electric Vehicles

    • Automotive Lighting for Two Wheelers

  • Light Source

    • Halogen Automotive Lighting

    • Xenon Automotive Lighting

    • LED Automotive Lighting

  • Sales Channel

    • Automotive Lighting through OEMs

    • Automotive Lighting through Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately competitive in nature, with the presence of a large number of players operating in the space. Introducing latest technologies in the market is a key expansion strategy, as are collaborations with OEMs and maintaining long-term relations with them for future business prospects.

  • In December 2020, OSRAM Licht AG introduced the Ostune E1608 and E3030 automotive interior lighting, offering a wide color temperature range from 2700 to 6500 K, which are highly energy-efficient

  • Likewise, in September 2021, HELLA KGaA introduced a new Modular Lightbar equipped with advanced LED technology for municipal vehicles. This light helps ensure optimum signalling effects as well as homogeneous illumination of the working area

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4795

Key players in the Automotive Lighting Market

  • Osram Licht AG

  • Hella Kgaa

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • LG Electronics

  • Valeo SA

  • Marelli Magnetti

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • Varroc

  • Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By vehicle type, passenger vehicles are expected to hold 50% of market share for automotive lighting.

  • By light source, halogen and xenon are expected to possess 40% of market share for automotive lighting.

  • China is expected to be the most lucrative market, expected to capture 60% of global market demand

  • 2/5th of the global market demand for automotive lighting to be fuelled by the U.S

  • India to be an opportunistic market, expected to account for nearly 3 out of 5 sales

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain-

Automotive commutator market scope: Commutator is a moving part of rotary electricals switch which tends to reverse the current direction between the external circuit and the rotor in various types of electrical generators and powertrain motors.

Automotive steering shaft market analysis: The growth of the automotive steering shaft industry is directly related to the demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The growing vehicle production in China and India will push the sale of steering shafts.

Automotive cowl panel market trends: Automotive sales and production in the region are expected to be boosted by advanced technology in auto part manufacturing, thriving passenger cars and light trucks production and sales, rising fleet on road, and the digitalization of automotive part distribution services.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


