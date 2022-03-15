U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Automotive Lighting Market Report 2022-2030: Leading Manufacturers, Prices, and Global Trends – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·6 min read
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Automotive Lighting Market Size

For the third consecutive year, the global automotive lighting market recorded growth in sales value, which increased by X% to $X in 2021. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2016 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

Automotive Lighting Production

In value terms, automotive lighting production totaled $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global production peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

Automotive Lighting Exports

Exports

In 2021, after four years of growth, there was significant decline in overseas shipments of automotive lighting, when their volume decreased by -X% to X units. Overall, exports, however, enjoyed a perceptible expansion. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at X units in 2019, and then dropped in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, automotive lighting exports fell to $X in 2021. In general, exports, however, enjoyed a prominent expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the peak figure at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

In 2021, China (X units) was the largest exporter of automotive lighting, making up X% of total exports. It was distantly followed by Taiwan (Chinese) (X units), the Czech Republic (X units), Mexico (X units), Germany (X units) and Slovakia (X units), together constituting a X% share of total exports. South Korea (X units), Thailand (X units), Poland (X units), France (X units), Spain (X units), Austria (X units) and India (X units) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest automotive lighting supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), China ($X) and Mexico ($X), together comprising X% of global exports.

China recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average automotive lighting export price amounted to $X per unit, growing by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices hit record highs in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in the immediate term.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per unit), while India ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Automotive Lighting Imports

Imports

Global automotive lighting imports reduced to X units in 2021, stabilizing at 2019. In general, total imports indicated a tangible increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports decreased by -X% against 2017 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, imports attained the peak of X units. from 2018 to 2021, the growth of global imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, automotive lighting imports dropped to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports, however, enjoyed strong growth. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

The U.S. (X units) and Germany (X units) represented the key importers of automotive lighting in 2021, accounting for approx. X% and X% of total imports, respectively. It was distantly followed by Mexico (X units), mixing up a X% share of total imports. France (X units), China (X units), Spain (X units), India (X units), the UK (X units), Italy (X units), Thailand (X units), Japan (X units), Slovakia (X units) and the Czech Republic (X units) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest automotive lighting importing markets worldwide were the U.S. ($X), Germany ($X) and China ($X), together accounting for X% of global imports.

In terms of the main importing countries, China saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average automotive lighting import price amounted to $X per unit, declining by -X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the maximum at $X per unit in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was China ($X per unit), while India ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Electrical lighting or visual signaling equipment for motor vehicles (excluding electric filament or discharge lamps, sealed beam lamp units, ultraviolet, infrared and arc lamps).

Companies Mentioned in the Report

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co., Magneti Marelli, OSRAM GmbH, Valeo, Philips, Panasonic, LG Innotek, Continental, Bosch, Oracle Lighting, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., CNLIGHT, ZKW, Hyundai Mobis, Fiem Industries, Lumax, Rigid Industries, Varroc Lighting Solutions, Minda Industries Ltd

Sources

World - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia-Pacific - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Northern America - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Central Asia - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


