Automotive Lighting Market Size to grow by almost $ 13 Bn during 2021-2025| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the automotive lighting market to grow by USD 12.98 billion at almost 9% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled-Automotive lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report on the automotive lighting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increasing demand for effective interior lighting as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The stringent regulations on road safety are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive lighting market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive lighting market covers the following areas:

Automotive Lighting Market Sizing
Automotive Lighting Market Forecast
Automotive Lighting Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41032

Companies Mentioned

  • General Electric Co.

  • HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • OSRAM GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Valeo SA

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market - Global automotive adaptive front lighting system market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market - Global automotive laser headlight system market is segmented by end-user (passenger cars and motorcycles) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • General Electric Co.

  • HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • OSRAM GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-lighting-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-lightingmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-lighting-market-size-to-grow-by-almost--13-bn-during-2021-2025-technavio-301345428.html

SOURCE Technavio

