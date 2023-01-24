U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

Automotive Lighting Market will surpass USD 94.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Automotive Lighting Market Size By Sales Channel (Aftersales and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Electric Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Light Commercial Vehicles), By Technology (Halogen, LED and Xenon), By Application (Interior Lighting, Front/Headlamp and Rear Lighting), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the automotive lighting market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the automotive lighting market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-lighting-market/440/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as sales channel, vehicle type, technology, application, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.
The significant players operating in the global automotive lighting market are Varroc Group, Lear Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli, Denso, Hella GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Koninklijke Philips, OSRAM, Valeo among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide automotive lighting market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
An automotive lighting system consists of headlights and signals that are integrated into the front and rear sides of a car. Pedestrians and other drivers can detect the direction of the vehicle and its size using automotive lighting in vehicles. In addition to adding aesthetic appeal to the interior and exterior of a vehicle, automobile lighting is also important from the perspective of safety for both users and other road users. As the safety concerns on the roads increase, the automotive lighting market is likely to continue to grow. In addition to implementing regulations regarding lighting for safety concerns, the government has also made new regulations which are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The market is also growing due to an increase in passenger and commercial vehicle production. In the future, there are huge opportunities for the market to grow as innovations in lighting systems improve vision in poor air quality and the environment. Technology development will lead to new opportunities for this market, as people are ready to opt for new kinds of lighting in their vehicles as it evolves. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as the high cost of automotive lighting and consumers avoid to use such lighting systems for light commercial vehicles. A major challenge for light commercial vehicle users is that automotive lighting is not used because they travel a longer distance and this lighting system costs more, so they avoid spending money on it.
Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/440

Scope of Automotive Lighting Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Technology, Application, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Varroc Group, Lear Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli, Denso, Hella GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Koninklijke Philips, OSRAM, Valeo among others.

Segmentation Analysis

OEM is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The sales chanel segment includes aftersales and OEM. The OEM segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Consumer demand for cars with stunning aesthetics and enhanced aerodynamics is growing, which is encouraging OEMs to develop cutting-edge automotive lighting systems that are highly functional and can be creatively employed in both the interior and exterior appearance of the car. In response to the surge in demand for improved gas mileage and safety without sacrificing vehicle performance, market participants are developing and designing automotive lights equipped with safety sensors to improve the appearance, functionality, and safety of the car.

Passenger cars is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The vehicle type segment includes two wheelers, passenger cars, electric vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Automotive lighting is utilised in the interior design of passenger vehicles due of its versatility. Thus, increased customer demand for uniquely designed interior, exterior, and lighting systems for passenger automobiles will fuel the growth of the automotive lighting market. The market will also profit from an increase in passenger vehicle registrations worldwide.

Halogen is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The technology segment includes halogen, LED and xenon. The halogen segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Several factors drive the growth of the segment, including easy availability and low replacement & purchasing costs. It is easy for consumers to buy them at a low cost and in different sizes, making them a preferred choice. However, excessive heat loss caused by light radiation limits the use of halogen bulbs.

Front/Headlamps are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment includes interior lighting, front/headlamp and rear lighting. The front/headlamps segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing advancement in headlamps as well as the incorporation of LED technology in front view lighting, the front/headlamps application segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, largely attributed to the rapid development of headlamps.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the automotive lighting market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Since the production and sales of automobiles have increased, as well as the adoption of lighting in automobiles, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share and continue to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's automotive lighting market size was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030.
Safety and driver assistance systems have improved significantly in the country, resulting in a significant increase in the adoption of automotive lighting.

  • China

China’s automotive lighting market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2030.
In terms of motor vehicle lighting installations, China dominates the market, which boosts the demand for this industry.

  • India

India's automotive lighting market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030.
A strong automotive sector in the country, as well as an increasing number of western automakers expanding into the country, are expected to drive the automotive lighting market in the country.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for automotive lighting especially during poor weather conditions.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/440/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Piston Market Size By Material (Steel and Aluminium), By Piston Coating Type (Thermal Barrier Coating Piston, Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston, and Oil Shedding Coating Piston), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-piston-market/441

Automotive Lighting Market Size By Sales Channel ( Aftersales and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Electric Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Light Commercial Vehicles), By Technology (Halogen, LED and Xenon), By Application (Interior Lighting, Front/Headlamp and Rear Lighting), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-lighting-market/440

Automotive Washer System Market Size By Vehicle Type (LCV, HCV, and PC), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-washer-market/395

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size By Product (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots), By Application (Hospitality, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/362

Pedestrian Protection System Market Size by Type (Passive Pedestrian Protection System and Active Based Pedestrian Protection System), By Component (Control Unit, Cameras, Sensors, Actuator and Others), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pedestrian-protection-system-market/313

Automotive Skid Plate Market Size By Vehicle Type (ATVs, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, Adventure Motorcycles, and Military Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-skid-plate-market/298

Automotive Filter Paper Market Size By Application (Fuel Filter Paper, Air Filter Paper and Oil Filter Paper), By Material (Synthetic Fiber, Cellulose Fiber and Others), By Vehicle Type (HCV, LCV and Passenger Cars), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-filter-paper-market/297

Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size By Technology (Electronic Stability Control, Three-Channel Antilock Braking System and Four-Channel Antilock Braking System), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Compact Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-abs-and-esc-market/296

Tyre Inflators Market Size By Type (24 V and 12 V), By Application (Repair Store, Household, and Automotive Manufacturers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/tyre-inflators-market/286

Automotive Tensioner Market Size By Product Type (Idler Pulley and Automatic Belt Tensioner), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-tensioner-market/285


