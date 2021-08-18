U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.00
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,189.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.75
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,171.30
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.90
    +0.31 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.00
    +1.88 (+11.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6350
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,052.75
    -1,202.70 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.45
    -56.91 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,157.66
    -23.45 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Automotive Logistics Market to Reach USD 393.71 Billion in 2028; Usage of Third-party Logistics to Enter International Markets will Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Automotive Logistics Market DB Schenker, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, CEVA Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, Expeditors International, DSV (Hedehusene, XPO Logistics, Inc., Deutsche Post AG, SINOTRANS Limited, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., GEFCO, Ryder System, Inc., Schnellecke group ag & co. Kg, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Others

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive logistics market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of third-party logistics (3PL) for reducing operating costs and investments. It also helps companies to enter the international market quickly. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Automotive Logistics Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 256.85 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow from USD 262.06 billion in 2021 to USD 393.71 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/automotive-logistics-market-105662


COVID-19 Pandemic: Shortage of Raw Materials to Hamper Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has compelled car manufacturers to focus more on localizing their production. This is because the heavy dependence on a single region has put them at high risk. China and Taiwan are considered to be the major production hubs of semiconductors used in vehicles.

But, several companies were unable to meet the unexpected rebound in demand after the lockdown was lifted. Since the third quarter of 2020, the industry is facing shortages of raw materials, such as steel and this is why OEMs are striving to surge the demand to replenish their inventories. This is resulting in the shift of automakers towards the changing sourcing strategies, which, in turn, would affect the automotive logistics industry.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-logistics-market-105662


Segments-

Domestic Segment Held 63.5% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on distribution, the market is bifurcated into international and domestic. Out of these, the domestic segment earned 63.5% in terms of the automotive logistics market share in 2020. The implementation of favorable policies by regulatory bodies to incentivize local production in India and China would bolster growth of this segment.

Report Coverage-

The report studies decisive segments of this industry containing regions, end-users, technologies, types, and applications. It explains the performance and importance of each of the segments by considering sales volume, growth prospects, revenue share, and demand. Additionally, it would help our clients to accurately determine the market size to guide them in selecting the right strategy for their business growth.


Quick Buy - Automotive Logistics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105662


Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Reduce Customer Lead Time will Aid Growth

The rising efficiency of finished vehicle logistics (FVL) is expected to bolster the automotive logistics market growth in the upcoming years. The adoption of FVL would reduce the number of trucks. NVD, an Irish vehicle distributor, for instance, enhanced its logistics process by using intelligent solutions. It has therefore doubled its productivity and shortened customer lead times. It can now load eight to ten cars on the truck in 45 minutes. Usually, in Eastern European facilities, this entire process takes more than three hours. However, the shortage of truck drivers may obstruct the demand for automotive logistics.

Regional Insights-

High Demand for Vehicles to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 130.99 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue in the automotive logistics industry. The low wages of laborers, abundance availability of raw materials, and the high demand for vehicles would bolster regional growth. In Europe, the expansion of the e-commerce sector and the increasing demand for electric vehicles would accelerate growth. On the other hand, North America is set to show steady growth on account of the presence of an improved automotive logistics infrastructure in the region.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-logistics-market-105662


Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnerships & Collaborations to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market houses a large number of big, small, and medium companies that are majorly focusing on participating in collaborations and partnerships to co-develop innovative products. They are mainly trying to automate the inventory and supply chain processes for higher efficiency. Below are the two latest industry developments:

  • April 2021: GEFCO joined hands with DP World, UAE Region to provide integrated, flexible solutions for vehicle handling and storage to automotive customers in covered parking of Jebel Ali Port.

  • October 2020: DSV partnered up with Verity, a tech innovator to use an autonomous drone system in its warehouses for inventory management. These drones are capable of detecting empty or occupied pellet positions. They can also scan barcodes without the requirement of humans.

A list of renowned companies present in the automotive logistics industry:

  • DB Schenker

  • BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG

  • CEVA Logistics

  • Kuehne+Nagel

  • Expeditors International

  • DSV

  • XPO Logistics, Inc.

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • SINOTRANS Limited

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

  • GEFCO

  • Ryder System, Inc.

  • Schnellecke group ag & co. Kg

  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

  • Others


Major Table of Content for Automotive Logistics Market:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • SWOT Analysis

    • Technological Developments

    • Distributor Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19

  • Global Automotive Logistics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution

      • Domestic

      • International

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Transport

      • Roadways

      • Airways

      • Maritime

      • Railways

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Activity

      • Warehousing & Handling

      • Transportation & Handling

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Finished Vehicle

      • Automobile Parts

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

TOC Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-logistics-market-105662


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Here’s Why Cryptocurrencies Matter.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why Monday.com Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) surged 24% on Tuesday after the work-management software provider announced strong second-quarter results. The gains were fueled by new customer wins and higher sales to existing clients, as evidenced by its sterling net dollar retention rate for customers with more than 10 users of over 125%.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • More Top Funds Dump Chinese Stocks While Big IPO Bet Flops

    Big hedge funds soured on Chinese stocks in Q2 as Beijing's regulatory crackdown across the private sector ramped up.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • Why Is the Stock Market Dropping Today? Here Are 4½ Reasons.

    Covid-19, China, disappointing economic data, investors and Afghanistan—that's ½—hung over the market Tuesday.

  • Nano Dimension Nears Support And Needs A Bounce Or Things Might Get Ugly

    Nano Dimension Ltd. - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares are trading down Tuesday, as traders were able to push the stock lower. There looks to be no company-specific news out to cause the jump in share price, but the stock was trending on StockTwits Tuesday. Nano Dimension was down 4.43% at $5.39 at market close Tuesday. Nano Dimension Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be trading in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) a

  • Palantir's Unusual Investments In SPACs And Gold: What You Need To Know

    Data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) has grown its clientele through corporate partnerships and tie-ups with startups. Palantir's ‘Win-Win' Proposition: Palantir has been forging unique relationships with startup companies, using the investment route to bring them under its client umbrella. Palantir has entered into agreements to purchase shares of entities, including SPACs and/or other privately-held or publicly-traded entities, the company revealed in the 10-Q filed w