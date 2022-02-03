U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.25
    -49.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,379.00
    -113.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,802.00
    -312.50 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.80
    -13.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    -1.15 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +1.25 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7650
    +0.3150 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,719.94
    -1,820.05 (-4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.41
    -43.06 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.09
    -3.91 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 245,000 American likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Automotive Market 2022 | Size, Share, Growth | Global Industry Demand, Key Players Update, Opportunity, Sales & Revenue, Types and Applications | Top Countries Data and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027 Say’s Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·7 min read

Major Key Players - Toyota, VW, Hyundai, GM, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Fiat, Renault, PSA, Suzuki, SAIC, Daimler, BYD, Tesla, Mitsubishi, BMW, Volvo, CITROËN, Land Rover (Tata Motors), Guangzhou Xiaopeng and Shanghai NIO

Pune, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Automotive Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a factual overview and in-depth study on the current and future market of the Automotive industry. The Automotive Market report provides supreme data, such as development strategy, competitive landscape, environment, opportunities, risk, challenges, and barriers, value chain optimization, contact and income information, technological advancement, product offerings of key players, and the dynamic structure of the market. The Automotive market report provides growth rate, recent trends and absolute study of prime players at intervals the market by the weightlessness of their product description, business outline, and business tactic.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/19645513

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Automotive market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Automotive Market. With the industries. Major companies have suspended their operations in different locations due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. Post pandemic, the industry expects a lot of requirements and demand owing to the rapid urbanization and growing need for wise use of area present.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Global Market Conditions and Competitors: - In this report, analysts compile existing research on COVID-19, share key insights, and help the reader to spot new market opportunities related to the pandemic. Topics include product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and much more.

Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive Market Research Report 2022

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in Automotive Market Report are:

  • Toyota

  • VW

  • Hyundai

  • GM

  • Ford

  • Nissan

  • Honda

  • Fiat

  • Renault

  • PSA

  • Suzuki

  • SAIC

  • Daimler

  • BYD

  • Tesla

  • Mitsubishi

  • BMW

  • Volvo

  • CITROËN

  • Land Rover (Tata Motors)

  • Guangzhou Xiaopeng

  • Shanghai NIO

Global Automotive Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19645513

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Automotive market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Automotive market.

Global Automotive Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

  • Gasoline Vehicle

  • Diesel Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle

By Application:

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive Market Research Report 2022

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Automotive report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What is the growth potential of the Smart Grid Technology market?

  • Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

  • Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

  • Which application segment will experience strong growth?

  • What growth opportunities might arise in the Smart Grid Technology industry in the years to come?

  • What are the most significant challenges that the Smart Grid Technology market could face in the future?

  • Who are the leading companies on the Smart Grid Technology market?

  • What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

  • What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Smart Grid Technology market?

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user licence) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/19645513

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Market Report 2022

1 Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive
1.2 Automotive Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Gasoline Vehicle
1.2.3 Diesel Vehicle
1.2.4 Electric Vehicle
1.3 Automotive Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Automotive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Automotive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Automotive Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Automotive Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Automotive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/19645513#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Name: Mr. Ajay More Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Phone: US +(1) 424 253 0807 / UK +(44) 203 239 8187


Recommended Stories

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Shell ups share repurchases and dividend as oil prices boost earnings

    The oil giant said it would return the extra cash to shareholders through a $8.5bn share buyback, including $5.5bn in proceeds from the sale of oilfields in the Permian basin.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Shell profits surge to almost $20bn as oil companies cash in on energy crisis

    Shell will raise its dividend and spend billions on share buybacks after soaring wholesale gas prices helped profits quadruple to almost $20bn (£14.7bn) last year.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Nokia resumes dividend, share buybacks as turnaround gathers pace

    Nokia on Thursday restarted its quarterly dividend and initiated a share buyback programme after reporting fourth-quarter comparable operating earnings above markets estimates as the Finnish telecoms equipment maker kept costs in check. A slew of technology missteps in the early stages of 5G rollout pushed Nokia behind its rivals, prompting a change in management. Since Pekka Lundmark took over as CEO in 2020, he found ways to cut costs and increase spending on research.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Honeywell Earnings Are Fine. The Guidance Is the Problem.

    Industrial giant Honeywell International had a strong end to 2021, but fourth-quarter numbers won’t be what investors focus on Thursday. Honeywell reported $2.09 in fourth-quarter per-share earnings from $8.7 billion in sales. “We remained resilient, focusing on operational excellence to deliver the commitments we made to shareholders,” said Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk in the company’s news release.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Qualcomm ‘firing on all cylinders’ with record earnings: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm's Q1 earnings, its growth across industries and strong demand, sales boosts, and supply chain constraints in the chip space.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • Chipmakers Tumble Amid ‘High Bar’ for Qualcomm’s Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks fell in U.S premarket trading, with Qualcomm Inc. slumping even after the biggest maker of smartphone chips reported earnings and forecasts that beat estimates.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s Problem

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Splitting. Why It Still Matters in the Age of Fractional Shares.

    Stock splits might make them a little easier to buy, but a higher number of shares outstanding also means more liquidity, which could narrow the bid-ask spread.

  • Meta's miss creates Big Tech divide: who's got the data

    Big Tech was cut in two on Wednesday, divided between companies that have great data and those that don't, after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc posted disastrous quarterly results, blaming privacy safeguards from Apple that made it tougher for advertisers. A day earlier, Alphabet Inc posted a startlingly strong quarter, thanks to bumper sales of advertising that uses its Google's search data to target ads. "It's two-tiered," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures, who called Apple's devices and Google's search service foundations of the internet.