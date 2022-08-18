Automotive Market in GCC -- growth accelerating at 6.74% CAGR

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Market in GCC Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Techanvio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of 346.37 thousand units between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Market in GCC Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The automotive market in GCC is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors offering innovative products. Some of the vendors are involved in M&As to gain access to new technologies and remain competitive in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Stellantis NV partnered with Foxconn to design and sell new flexible semiconductors for the automotive industry. Similarly, in December 2021, Volkswagen AG partnered with Umicore for the industrialization of battery technology.

BMW AG, Daimler AG, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are identified as major market participants. Although the growing investment in smart cities, rising investment in automotive manufacturing by member countries, and the commencement of global events such as the Dubai Expo and Fifa World Cup will offer immense growth opportunities, the shutdown of manufacturing and production units, stringent Government regulations, and the high dependency on imported vehicle parts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The automotive market in GCC is segmented as below:

Type

The demand for passenger cars in the market is growing at a faster pace. The growth can be attributed to the rising per capita income of consumers. Besides, low fuel prices and high investments in the development of road infrastructure in GCC countries have boosted the demand for comfortable passenger cars.

Geography

Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the automotive market in GCC. The high adoption of passenger cars and changing social dynamics are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive market in GCC report covers the following areas:

Automotive Market in GCC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive market in GCC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive market in GCC is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Market in GCC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive market growth in GCC during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive market size in GCC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive market in the GCC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive market vendors in the GCC

Automotive Market in GCC: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2022-2026 346.37 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.91 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 100% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW AG, Daimler AG, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

