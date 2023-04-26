Automotive service market size to grow by USD 351.69 billion from 2022 to 2027; Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive service market size is estimated to increase by USD 351.69 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period. Discover more such key insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Service Market 2023-2027

Global Automotive Service Market – Vendor Analysis

The global automotive service market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified local, regional, and international vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as price, service, brand image, and marketing. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with an increase in strategies by the vendors and the adoption of advanced technology. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd. - The company offers automotive services such as manufacturer service and value service.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - The company offers automotive services such as oil changes, brakes, tires, and alignment.

Ashland Automotive Inc. - The company offers automotive services such as electrical, engine repair, oil change, and transmission services.

Belron International Ltd. - The company offers automotive services through its subsidiaries O'Brien and Safelite Autoglass.

Bridgestone Corp.

Carmax Autocare Center

Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

EUROPART Group GmbH

Halfords Group Plc

Inter Cars S.A

Jiffy Lube International Inc.

LKQ Corp.

M and M Automotive

MEKO Auto Components Inc.

Mobivia

Monro Inc.

Sumitomo Corp.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

USA Automotive

Wrench Inc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Automotive Service Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (mechanical services, exterior and structural services, and maintenance services), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and heavy commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the mechanical services segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes services such as oil filter changes, wiper blade replacement, new tires, battery replacement, and others. The segment is driven by the high demand for commercial vehicles, especially light-duty commercial vehicles. The increasing demand for passenger cars in various countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and others, will also drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive service market.

North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the development of advanced engines by vendors operating in countries such as the US and Canada. The high concentration of commercial vehicle manufacturers has also boosted the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increased investments in the establishment of automobile manufacturing facilities in Mexico are driving the growth of the automotive service market in North America.

Global Automotive Service Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Driver –

The market is driven by the increasing vehicle population. The market has witnessed significant growth in the automotive sector, especially in developing regions such as APAC. For instance, according to India Energy Storage Alliance, the EV market in India is likely to grow at a CAGR of 36% until 2026. In China, the factors such as high production capacity, expansion plans, and the development of new energy vehicles are increasing the number of vehicles. Similarly, in Brazil, international OEMs and tire suppliers have invested in production facilities. In addition, the rising per capita income has boosted purchasing power of consumers, thereby leading to lucrative demand for automobiles. As a result of these factors, the market size is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Trend –

Increased vehicle digitization and electrification is identified as the key trend in the market. The advent of the latest technologies and the development of modern vehicles have transformed the automotive industry. Mechanical components are being replaced with electronic systems with the growing need for increased information to the driver, reduced fuel consumption, lower emissions, and increased safety and convenience. Automakers are incorporating various features to highlight product differentiation and to sustain in the competitive market. They are introducing several advanced features in mid-end and low-end cars. In addition, the growing focus of OEMs on ADAS technologies has increased the number of electronic components in vehicles. Such developments are creating opportunities for automotive service providers to provide solutions to aid in optimizing the components used in vehicles. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Major challenge –

The uncertainty of the automobile industry is the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The market is currently facing several negative impacts of the global semiconductor chip shortage and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The shortage of chips has hampered the production of new automobiles. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has increased the costs of various raw materials used in the production of automobiles. Such factors have created uncertainty in the global automotive industry, which is hindering the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this automotive service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive service market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive service market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive service market vendors

Automotive Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 351.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Ashland Automotive Inc., Belron International Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Carmax Autocare Center, Driven Brands Holdings Inc., EUROPART Group GmbH, Halfords Group Plc, Inter Cars S.A, Jiffy Lube International Inc., LKQ Corp., M and M Automotive, MEKO Auto Components Inc., Mobivia, Monro Inc., Sumitomo Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., USA Automotive, and Wrench Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

