U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.25
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,396.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,153.00
    +28.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,327.30
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.37
    +0.49 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.98
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2123
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5010
    +0.0390 (+2.67%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    +0.74 (+4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4113
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0620
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,285.66
    +1,278.66 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.10
    +39.26 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.68
    +12.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,397.01
    +235.21 (+0.81%)
     

Automotive marketplace Carro hits unicorn status with $360M Series C led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Catherine Shu
·6 min read

Carro, one of the largest automotive marketplaces in Southeast Asia, announced it has hit unicorn valuation after raising a $360 million Series C led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Other participants include insurance giant MSIG and Indonesian-based funds like EV Growth, Provident Growth and Indies Capital. About 90% of vehicles sold through Carro are secondhand, and it offers services that cover the entire lifecycle of a car, from maintenance to when it is broken down and recycled for parts.

Founded in 2015, Carro started as an online marketplace for cars, before expanding into more verticals. Co-founder and chief executive officer Aaron Tan told TechCrunch that, roughly speaking, the company's operations are divided into three sections: wholesale, retail and fintech. Its wholesale business works with car dealers who want to purchase inventory, while its retail side sells to consumers. Its fintech operation offers products for both, including B2C car loans, auto insurance, and B2B working capital loans.

Carro’s last funding announcement was in August 2019, when it said it had extended its Series B to $90 million. The company’s latest funding will be used to fund acquisitions, expand its financial services portfolio and develop its AI capabilities, which Carro uses to showcase cars online, develop pricing models and determine how much to charge insurance policyholders.

It also plans to expand retail services in its main markets: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. Carro currently employs about 1,000 people across the four countries and claims its revenue grew more than 2.5x during the financial year ending March 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped Carro’s business because people wanted their own vehicles to avoid public transportation and became more receptive to shopping for cars online. Those factors also helped competitors like OLX Autos and Carsome fare well during the pandemic.

Used car marketplace Carsome gets $30 million Series D for its Southeast Asia growth plans

The adoption of electric vehicles across Southeast Asia has resulted in a new tailwind for Carro, because people who buy an EV usually want to sell off their combustion engine vehicles. Carro is currently talking to some of the largest electric vehicle countries in the world that want to launch in Southeast Asia.

“For every car someone typically buys in Southeast Asia, there’s always a trade in. Where do cars go, right? We are a marketplace, but on a very high level, what we’re doing is reusing and recycling. That’s a big part in the environmental sustainability of the business, and something that sets us apart of other players in the region," Tan said.

Cars typically stay in Carro’s inventory for under 60 days. Its platform uses computer vision and sound technology to replicate the experience of inspecting a vehicle in person. When someone clicks on a Carro listing, an AI bot automatically engages with them, providing more details about the cost of the car and answering questions. They also see a 360-degree view of the vehicle, its interior and can virtually start the engine to see how it sounds. Listings also provide information about defects and inspection reports.

Since many customers still want to get an in-person look before finalizing a purchase, Carro recently launched a beta product called Showroom Anywhere. Currently available in Singapore, it allows people to unlock Carro cars parked throughout the city with QR codes, so they can inspect it at any time of the day, without a salesperson around. The company plans to add test driving to Showroom Anywhere.

“As a tech company, our job is to make sure we automate everything we can,” said Tan. “That’s the goal of the company and you can only assume that our cost structure and our revenue structure will get better along the years. We expect greater margin improvement and a lot more in cost reduction.”

Pricing is fixed, so shoppers don’t have to engage in haggling. Carro determines prices by using machine-learning models that look at details about a vehicle, including its make, model and mileage, and data from Carro’s transactions as well as market information (for example, how much of a particular vehicle is currently available for sale). Carro’s prices are typically in the middle of the market’s range.

Cars come with a three or seven-day moneyback guarantee and 30 day warranty. Once a customer decides to buy a car, they can opt to apply for loans and insurance through Carro’s fintech platform. Tan said Carro’s loan book is about five years old, almost as old as the startup itself, and is currently about $200 million.

Carro’s insurance is priced based on the policyholders driving behavior as tracked by sensors placed in their cars. This allows Carro to build a profile of how someone drives and the likelihood that they have an accident or other incident. For example, someone will get better pricing if they typically stick to speed limits.

“It sounds a bit futuristic,” said Tan. “But it’s something that’s been done in the United States for many years, like GEICO and a whole bunch of other insurers,” including Root Insurance, which recently went public.

Tan said MSIG’s investment in Carro is a “statement that we are really trying to triple down in insurance, because an insurer has so much linkage with what we do. The reason that MSIG is a good partner is that, like ourselves, they believe a lot in data and the difference in what we call ‘new age’ insurance, or data-driven insurance.”

Carro is also expanding its aftersale services, including Carro Care, in all four of its markets. Its aftersale services reach to the very end of a vehicle’s lifecycle and its customers include workshops around the world. For example, if a Toyota Corolla breaks down in Singapore, but its engine is still usable, it might be extracted and shipped to a repair shop in Nairobi, and the rest of its parts recycled.

“One thing I always ask in management meetings, is tell me where do cars go to die in Indonesia? Where do cars go to die in Thailand? There has to be a way, so if there is no way, we’re going to find a way,” said Tan.

In a statement, SoftBank Investment Advisers managing partner Greg Moon said, “Powered by AI, Carro’s technology platform provides consumers with full-stack services and transparency throughout the car ownership process. We are delighted to partner with Aaron and the Carro team to support their ambition to expand into new markets and use AI-powered technology to make the car buying process smarter, simpler and safer.”

The roadmap to startup consolidation in Southeast Asia is becoming clearer

Recommended Stories

  • Transcript: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that aired Sunday, June 6, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Samsung Forays In Europe 5G With Vodafone Partnership: Reuters

    Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) has collaborated with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) to provide 5G network equipment in Britain, Reuters reports. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The initiative marks European mobile operators’ attempt to replace Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Spain’s Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) and France’s Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN) confirmed their discussions with Samsung. Britain previously ordered the removal of Huawei equipment from its 5G netwo

  • Japan's FSA disappointed by Archegos global fallout

    The head of Japan's financial watchdog said he was disappointed by the global fallout from the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management despite past regulatory reforms. "Although the problem didn't result in the collapse of financial system, it's very disappointing such a major incident happened," Ryozo Himino, Financial Services Agency (FSA) Commissioner, said in an online speech. Global banks including Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc reported losses from Archegos, taking the total hit beyond $10 billion.

  • Saudi first quarter GDP shrinks 3%, hit by oil sector decline

    Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product fell 3% in the first quarter, slightly less than official estimates and compared with a 1% contraction last year, as a sharp fall in the oil sector pulled back the economy, data showed. The kingdom's economy has been hit hard by the twin shock of last year's historic oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-oil sector grew 2.9%, from 1.6% growth a year earlier, while the oil sector declined by 11.7% which was a much sharper fall than the 4.6% contraction a year earlier, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement on Monday.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing peaks on eve of Fed meeting

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record high finishes on Monday, despite most traders being focused on this week's Federal Reserve meeting and not on adding to existing positions. Investors are seeking new cues from the central bank on its inflation outlook, after recent data indicated the U.S. economy is regaining momentum but not overheating. While the Fed has reassured that any spike in inflation would be transitory, policymakers could begin discussing the tapering of bond buying at the Tuesday-Wednesday meeting.

  • Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan is sitting on about $500 billion in cash, waiting to invest in higher rates

    Banking giant JPMorgan is sitting on a near half-trillion-dollar stockpile of cash, waiting to invest in higher rates in the coming months, instead of buying Treasurys or other securities, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Monday at a virtual banking conference.

  • Soaring home prices made you house-rich? Here's how to make the most of it

    You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.

  • AMC shares surge over 15% on #AMCDay as meme traders aim to push movie chain’s shares back above $60

    Shares of movie chain were aloft to start another week, with the company's stock headed sharply higher amid a social-media campaign to push it toward $60 a share.

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • Dollar hovers near one-month high with market frozen before Fed test

    The dollar hovered below a one-month high compared with major peers on Tuesday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that could signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. The U.S. currency has been buoyed as traders closed short positions before the Fed's two-day policy-setting confab, which kicks off on Tuesday. So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time to come, although recent economic data has raised concerns that price pressure after the post-COVID-19 economic reopening could force an earlier stimulus withdrawal.

  • Canceling Student Debt Doesn’t Help Rich People. Is That Why They Hate It So Much?

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12072947bw) US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. NATO Summit in Brussel

  • MicroStrategy to Sell Up to $1B in Stock, Use Part of Proceeds to Buy Yet More Bitcoin

    CEO Michael Saylor is intent on adding to the company's bitcoin holdings.

  • JPMorgan stockpiling cash, waiting for interest rates to rise -CEO

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank is holding around $500 billion in cash, putting it in a position to benefit from higher interest rates. "We've actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash, waiting for opportunities to invest at higher rates," Dimon said during a virtual conference held by Morgan Stanley. "So our balance sheet is positioned (to) benefit from rising rates."

  • 3 Reasons Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.

  • Here are the biggest short squeezes in the stock market, including Virgin Galactic and AMC Networks

    Below is a new list using the same criteria we used to pull this list of heavily shorted stocks during the Reddit/Robinhood mania in late January. The biggest short squeeze in the Russell 3000 appears to be Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) which more than doubled in four weeks and was 27.82% sold short on June 11.

  • I want to take a life-insurance policy out on my husband. He says ‘hell will freeze over’ before he’s worth more dead than alive

    ‘The pandemic sent my life back to the 1950s, as I had to cook, provide tech support and homeschool our child.'

  • Yes, Vaccine Mandates Are Legal. A Texas Judge’s Decision Should Encourage Employers.

    In a hugely important decision, on Saturday a federal district judge in Texas upheld a hospital’s right to require its employees to receive Covid-19 vaccines, and rejected claims that it violated federal law or coerced employees. The judge’s decision explicitly rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that Houston Methodist Hospital is engaged in Nazi-style medical experimentation by requiring its employees to vaccinate to protect staff and patients from Covid-19. It should give employers—especially those dealing with vulnerable populations, like hospitals, prisons, schools, nursing homes, and daycares—courage to require their employees to get the safe, effective Covid-19 vaccines.

  • USD/INR Posts Longest Daily Losing Streak in Over Two Months

    The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar for the fifth straight day on Monday as rising oil prices weighed on the currency despite strength in domestic equity markets.

  • Meme-stock traders start to converge on shares of insulin-monitor maker Senseonics

    Senseonics is flying as high short interest and a huge surge in social media mentions fuels another “Memic Monday.”

  • Pipeline Stocks Can Gain as Oil Rises. One to Buy and One to Sell.

    Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides says energy- infrastructure stocks can gain as oil prices stay strong and companies are able to transport more fuel.