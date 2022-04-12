U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Automotive Meetings comes back to Queretaro, Mexico for its sixth edition on June 21-23, 2022

ADVANCED BUSINESS EVENTS
·4 min read

After a fully digital edition in 2021, which enabled the global automotive industry to meet online last July, Automotive Meetings comes back to basics with a fully on-site edition in Queretaro, Mexico on June 21-23, 2022.


Exhibition floor in 2018

Over the past five editions, Automotive Meetings Queretaro has established itself as the only international matchmaking event dedicated to the automotive industry in Mexico. Unlike traditional trade shows, this unique program is designed to help manufacturers, OEMs and subcontractors of the automotive sector connect and find their next business partners. Strictly reserved to professionals, the concept of the event is unique: registered participants can request one-to-one meetings with the contacts they would like to network with, as well as accept or deny the requests of other companies according to their needs and relevance. A few days before the event, participants receive an approved and tailored meeting schedule considering their requests.

A unique venue to take advantage and contribute to Mexico’s expanding automotive industry

Jointly organized with the government of Querétaro, Automotive Meetings Queretaro can count on the support of key stakeholders of the Mexican automotive industry, such as AMIA (Mexican Automotive Industry Association), ANPACT (National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers) and INA (Auto-Parts National Industry), three national Mexican organizations whose purpose is the promotion of the automotive industry and its development. Two industrial partners, Eaton and Tremec, are also supporting the organization of the event.

Automotive Meetings Queretaro is promoting the local Mexican industry, but also aims to create an international synergy with global stakeholders of the sector. For this 6th edition, more than ten countries have already signed up their participation. America, Asia and Europe will be represented. Obviously, both North and South America will be there, with companies coming from Canada, Colombia, and the USA. Europe is also coming forward as Austria, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands are sending in a special delegation through national associations and clusters.

In addition to international companies, the Mexican automotive industrial base also comes forward: the Mexican districts of Chihuahua, Laguna, Queretaro, and Guanajuato are taking part in the event through their industrial clusters. Confirmed participants in the 6th edition include Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen, Volvo, John Deere, Dana, Vanderhall Motor Works, BOS, Valeo, Borgwarner, Tremec, Bourns, Diehl Controls, Dräxlmaier, Eaton, Grammer Automotive, GSM Automotive Mexico, Honda Lock Mexico, Hutchinson, Pirelli, Webasto Roof Systems Inc., Kia and Stellantis.

Registrations are still open, fill in yours at https://bit.ly/autoqrob2b

Experts to learn more about the sector

In addition to the one-to-one meetings, Automotive Meetings Queretaro also includes a full conference day on June 21. This inspiring edition will focus on the application of innovative technologies in manufacturing and vehicle development, with expert speakers talking about Industry 4.0. Other innovation topics such as e-mobility and sustainability will also be at the heart of the discussions. The promotion of the local Mexican automotive industry will of course be one of the key topics, the speakers will also focus on the supply chain and the particular challenges of heavy vehicle production.

Get your access pass to attend the special conference session on June 21: https://bit.ly/autoqroconference


Conference session in 2018

An opportunity towards diversification with Aerospace Meetings Queretaro

For the first time, Automotive Meetings Queretaro is co-located with Aerospace Meetings Queretaro on June 22-23, 2022. Based on the same matchmaking concept, the organization of both events is a unique opportunity for both industries to meet and share their experiences. Aerospace Meetings Queretaro also includes a conference program, which will take place on June 22-23.

# # # # #

About Automotive Meetings Queretaro 2022:

Organized by:

advanced business events

Supported by:

Government of Querétaro

Industrial Partners:

Eaton - They develop more efficient and sustainable energy management solutions that meet the changing needs of the automotive world.

Tremec - It offers traditional mechanical solutions as well as advanced mechatronics for moderate-volume applications. Its technology addresses key market needs for automation, emissions control, fuel efficiency, torque capacity and refinement.

Institutional partners:

AMIA - Civil association formed by the will of the vehicle manufacturing companies established in Mexico, with the purpose of having an exclusive representation for this industrial sector.

ANPACT - Asociación Nacional de Productores de Autobuses, Camiones y Tractocamiones is an effective representative actor and a key factor in the harmonization, promotion and execution of strategies for the development of the sector.

INA - Industria Nacional de Autopartes (INA) represents the interests of auto parts manufacturers in Mexico, fostering the growth and development of this industry through the promotion of the global market and manufacturing of the guild and the automotive sector.

Silver Sponsors:

Livingstone - We provide clarity in a world of trade complexity so that businesses can grow further, faster, smarter. Every year, we move thousands of cars and other personal vehicles safely and securely.

Michigan Economic Development Council - A public-private partnership agency and economic development corporation dedicated to job creation in the U.S. state of Michigan.

UL - Inspection, advisory services, education and training, testing, auditing and analytics, certification software solutions, and marketing claim verification.

About advanced business events / BCI Aerospace:

advanced business events is a leading European organizer of business conventions, conferences and congresses dedicated to professionals in various industries including automotive and aerospace through its brand BCI Aerospace.

# # # # #

For more information, contact:

Dalia Castillo Andrade, Event Manager - dandrade@advbe.com

Libni Aguirre, Media Partnerships - laguirre@advbe.com


