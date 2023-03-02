U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

Automotive Motors Market worth $28.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read
Chicago, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Motors Market  is projected to grow from USD 23.0 billion in 2022 to USD 28.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. 

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Motors Market"   
349 – Tables
74 – Figures      
339 – Pages.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 119439985

Report Attributes

Details

Market size value in 2022:

USD 23.0 Billion

Projected to reach 2027:

USD 28.7 Billion

CAGR:

4.5%

Base Year Considered:

2021

Forecast Period:

2022-2027

Largest Market:

Asia Pacific

Region Covered:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

Segments Covered:

Motor Type, EV Motor Type, Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type, Function (ICE Vehicle), Function (Electric Vehicle), Application, and Region

Companies Covered:

Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), BorgWarner (US), ZF Group (Germany), Continental AG (Germany) among others. A total of 25 major company profiles were covered and provided.


Factors such as recovering sales of automobiles around the world, along with the increasing fuel prices, increasing demand for better fuel efficiency in automobiles and growing demand for low emission transport will boost the demand for use of automotive motors in ICE vehicles and EVs. The growing demand for safety and comfort features in automobiles along with government regulations for increased safety in automobiles will further boost demand for the Automotive Motors Market.

Safety segment is estimated to account for the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Safety motors are used in safety applications such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC). These include motors such as the adaptive front light motor, electronic stability control motor, ABS motor, brake assist motor, and electronic parking brake. The motors installed in the braking system help to increase the power of the brake and decrease the stopping distance. Developed countries, including the US, UK, and Germany, have mandated safety features such as ABS and ESC in passenger cars and LCVs. These mandates are currently driving the market for safety motors in vehicles. With the implementation of these safety regulations, the on-road accident fatality rates have dropped significantly in the last few years. The increasing stringency of safety regulations in Europe, the US, and Japan have accentuated the need for advanced safety features to enhance occupant safety. Such initiatives have opened many opportunities for safety motors in advanced emergency braking, distraction recognition, lane keep assist, and vulnerable road user detection. The European Commission adopted a proposal for passive and active safety improvements such as advanced emergency braking, emergency lane keeping systems, and improved car crash tests to reduce accident-related injuries and better protect vehicle occupants, pedestrians, and cyclists. Thus, safety motors play a vital role in developing these government mandates, which is an opportunity for overall market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 119439985

Performance Motors are estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period

Performance motors are associated with the driving operations of vehicles. These comprise motors such as electric water pump motor, radiator cooling fan motor, electronic throttle valve control motor, electronic variable gear ratio motor, motor for electric variable valve timing, variable nozzle turbo motor, adjustable pedal motor, front wiper motor, starter motor, EGR motor, fuel pump motors, and electronic power steering. Innovation plays a key role in meeting these demands and expectations and is an important factor in this industry. Regulatory compliance is also a key factor for the current wave of automotive motor innovations. Another factor driving innovation is the increasing number of electronic components in vehicles. These components enable quicker innovations in telematics and on-board infotainment and vehicle handling, service, reliability, and performance, increasing the opportunity for performance motors in automobiles. The demand for automotive performance motors would be the largest in the Asia Pacific region due to most of these motors being core parts of automobiles and the sheer volume of automobile sales in this region. China will lead the market, with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea with significant demand for automotive performance motors for ICE vehicles. The automotive performance motor technologies provide cooling performance and reduce fuel consumption in automobiles along with some core usage like EGR, windshield wiper, etc. These factors would drive the automotive performance motors market during the forecast period.

Rest of the world (RoW region) is expected to be the growing at a rapid pace market during the forecast period.

The Rest of the World (RoW) region considers Brazil, South Africa, and Others. These countries have a moderate level of automobile production due to the absence of large-scale manufacturing hubs. However, some countries such as Brazil and South Africa have witnessed significant growth in the automobile sector in the recent past. Vehicle manufacturers worldwide have started to recognize these untapped markets and are focusing on expanding their reach in these countries. OEMs have expanded into untapped markets in this region due to the potential for growth offered by the Brazilian and South African markets and the attractive export opportunities. The growth of the automotive market in the region can be attributed to the rise in demand for vehicles, the availability of cheap labor, and low production cost. Brazil is the largest automotive producer in the region; the country reported a 6% rise in production of passenger cars and a 22% rise in production of LCVs in 2021 compared to 2020. The region is also one of the fastest-growing in terms of penetration of automotive motors. This is due to a considerable part of automobiles in this region currently have basic features and lower use of motors compared to other regions. However, with growing disposable income levels and increased demand for comfort and safety, the demand for automotive motors will rise at a fast pace.

Key Market Players:

The Automotive Motors Market is dominated by established players such as Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), BorgWarner (US), ZF Group (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany).

Make an Inquiry:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 119439985

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Valves Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive Relay Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Hybrid Vehicle Market - Global Forecast to 2025

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


