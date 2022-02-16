Automotive Navigation System Market in North America to Grow by 1.57 mn units | Preference for Onboard Navigation Systems to Drive Growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the automotive navigation system market in North America by Technavio infers that the preference for onboard navigation systems over external devices is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of 1.57 million units from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Navigation System Market in North America by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report on the automotive navigation system market in North America covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aisin Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Segmentation by type:

Regional Market Outlook

The US will contribute 76% of the market growth during the forecast period. This is because the penetration of automobiles in the US is very high due to the high purchasing power of people. Moreover, market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in Mexico.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Navigation System Market in North America

Market Driver:

The increasing preference for using onboard navigation systems such as IVS over external devices such as smartphones will contribute to the growth of the automotive navigation system market in North America. The display of an embedded navigation system is developed in accordance with external factors such as sunlight glare, heating, and car shaking. Furthermore, the GPS receiver of an IVS has a better capacity for receiving signals from GPS satellites than a smartphone.

Market Trend:

The e-commerce sector in North America has witnessed significant growth in recent years. There is an increase in pressure on e-commerce companies to deliver their products to their customers on time due to the growing e-commerce sector in the region. Hence, several e-commerce companies in the region are collaborating with logistic providers for offering business to customer (B2C) delivery.

Automotive Navigation System Market in North America 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive navigation system market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive navigation system market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive navigation system market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive navigation system market vendors in North America

Automotive Navigation System Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.99% Market growth 2022-2026 1.57 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.78 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 76% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

IVS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

PND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aisin Corp.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Faurecia SE

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Renault sas

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

