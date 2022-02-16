U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.50
    -13.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,830.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,557.25
    -52.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.10
    -6.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6870
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,026.68
    +405.63 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.61
    +22.02 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,428.02
    +562.83 (+2.10%)
     

Automotive Navigation System Market in North America to Grow by 1.57 mn units | Preference for Onboard Navigation Systems to Drive Growth |Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the automotive navigation system market in North America by Technavio infers that the preference for onboard navigation systems over external devices is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of 1.57 million units from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Navigation System Market in North America by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Navigation System Market in North America by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The report on the automotive navigation system market in North America covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aisin Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

  • Segmentation by type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook
The US will contribute 76% of the market growth during the forecast period. This is because the penetration of automobiles in the US is very high due to the high purchasing power of people. Moreover, market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in Mexico.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Navigation System Market in North America

  • Market Driver:

The increasing preference for using onboard navigation systems such as IVS over external devices such as smartphones will contribute to the growth of the automotive navigation system market in North America. The display of an embedded navigation system is developed in accordance with external factors such as sunlight glare, heating, and car shaking. Furthermore, the GPS receiver of an IVS has a better capacity for receiving signals from GPS satellites than a smartphone.

  • Market Trend:

The e-commerce sector in North America has witnessed significant growth in recent years. There is an increase in pressure on e-commerce companies to deliver their products to their customers on time due to the growing e-commerce sector in the region. Hence, several e-commerce companies in the region are collaborating with logistic providers for offering business to customer (B2C) delivery.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Automotive Navigation System Market in North America 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive navigation system market growth in North America during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive navigation system market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive navigation system market in North America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive navigation system market vendors in North America

Related Reports:

Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2025

Automotive Navigation System Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.99%

Market growth 2022-2026

1.57 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.78

Regional analysis

US, Canada, and Mexico

Performing market contribution

US at 76%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aisin Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • IVS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • PND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aisin Corp.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Faurecia SE

  • JVCKENWOOD Corp.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Pioneer Corp.

  • Renault sas

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • TomTom International BV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-navigation-system-market-in-north-america-to-grow-by-1-57-mn-units--preference-for-onboard-navigation-systems-to-drive-growth-technavio-301480828.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?